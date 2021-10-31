Elisabetta Canalis in defense of Ambra Angiolini: “I too was betrayed”

In a long interview with Grazia, Elisabetta Canalis shows solidarity with Ambra Angiolini, betrayed by her partner Max Allegri. Clooney’s ex says she also went through a similar painful experience.

Being a public figure is not always an advantage, especially when bad luck hits those who are not a nobody and then their troubles become public knowledge. It happened to Ambra Angiolini, who saw his love story with the Juventus coach Max Allegri shipwreck sadly and that, as if that were not enough, received the Golden Tapir from Valerio Staffelli from Strip The News.

In defense of the former star of It is not Rai many went down, including the seventeen-year-old daughter Jolanda Renga. He expressed solidarity with Ambra Angiolini also Elisabetta Canalis. The former flame of George Clooney he did so during an interview with the weekly Grazia. “In the past I have found myself in the position of Amber, I was betrayed too “- she explained Elizabeth, confirming that, behind that smile flaunted on the glossy covers of so many magazines, disappointment and unhappiness sometimes hid in reality.

About the betrayal referred to by the Canalis, for two days we have been talking about another woman that the Juventus coach would have preferred to Amber. It seems that the actress has found in the car of her man, for whom she had changed region, a blond hair. We imagine the pain, also because there is nothing worse than a full-blown infidelity, a sin of which the previous companion of the Angels, Francesco Renga.

Returning to the Canalis, it was gossip that prompted her to go to the United States: “I know what it means to be on the pages of the newspapers for your private matters. Many people still live it well, it changed my day for me. You walk down the street, you go from the butcher and everyone feels free to say their thoughts “.

Overseas Elisabetta Canalis he found the love of his life Brian Perri, from which he had a beautiful little girl named Skyler Eva. Of course, divide between Italy (where Eli leads Cover screw) and America isn’t exactly the easiest thing in the world, especially when you don’t want to miss the most important moments in a child’s life. But if you have an extraordinary man next to you, the task is less onerous. And in fact the presenter said: “My husband Brian he is a special human being who, in addition to loving me, also wants my good. He is always by my side, in joy and pain. And tolerate my faults “.