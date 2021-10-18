Elisabetta Canalis on George Clooney: the background on the actor’s jokes, stress and generosity

Elisabetta Canalis recalled his story with George Clooney, telling the generosity of the actor and the background on the jokes that the Hollywood star likes so much. The Italian model also described the stress she was forced to deal with at the time of their relationship.

Recently, George Clooney said: “Elisabetta Canalis was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life“. Words of affection, in short, that the actor addressed to the woman with whom he shared a relationship between 2009 and 2011. Shortly after, the Italian showgirl took advantage of the first episode of the program. Cover screw to remember his history with the Hollywood star, emphasizing above all his virtues. Elisabetta Canalis spoke of Clooney’s generosity, declaring: “When he bought Villa Oleandra in Laglio, on Lake Como, he strongly wanted two Portuguese who were already working there to remain in service. Two exceptional and very professional people with whom I spent two wonderful summers. George even gave them the house they live in, which is a really nice gesture“The fact that Clooney is a generous person is now well known, just think that he recently gave $ 1 million to each of his 14 closest friends.

Loading... Advertisements

Elisabetta Canalis then spoke of Clooney’s love for jokes, describing him as a very funny and positive person: “George is a very funny person, he was the one who loved playing pranks more than me. For example, he loved making water balloons for paparazzi. If you have received water balloons, know that it was him, not me!“. Among the many beautiful things in her history with the actor, however, Elisabetta Canalis also remembers a less positive aspect.”I have good memories of that period but it was stressful. It was not easy for me to manage the international press and that story taught me to be more patient“, then concluded the model.

As for the sentimental sphere, Elisabetta Canalis is currently married to Brian Perri, the American orthopedic surgeon with whom she shares a child, Skyler Eva, born in 2015. Clooney, on the other hand, married the lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014, to Venice. On June 6, 2017, the couple had twins: Ella and Alexander.