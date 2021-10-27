Elisabetta Canalis private life: age, ex George Clooney, husband, daughter, Le Iene

Loading... Advertisements

Elisabetta Canalis private life: age, height and weight of the actress and showgirl who will host Le Iene tonight

The beautiful showgirl Elisabetta Canalis is back on TV and tonight she will be the special co-host she will work alongside Nicola Savino in the new episode of Le Iene Show. Model and historian former tissue strip of the news, Elisabetta Canalis was born in Sassari on 12 September 1978, under the zodiac sign of Virgo. In the past years she has been one of the most requested Italian showgirls, given her disarming beauty. Elisabetta Canalis it is 171 cm high and weighs 59 kg. She achieves success thanks to her role as a tissue in Strip the news, a further sign of the fact that TV has to do with a model with decidedly outstanding aesthetic qualities. Tonight the model and presenter will be an integral part of the episode of Le Iene Show, since he will be alongside Nicola Savino in the well-known Italia Uno program.

Elisabetta Canalis private life: ex-boyfriends Christian Vieri and George Clooney, husband Brian Perri and daughter

In the most popular years Elisabetta Canalis has often ended up on the front pages of gossip newspapers and magazines, having seen some of her stories with famous people known to the general public. One of these was the one with Christian Vieri in the early 2000s, with the former footballer who was hugely popular at that time. Another great love of life’s Elisabetta Canalis arrived in 2009, the famous story with George Clooney which has echoed around the world. After the two-year story, in 2014 Elisabetta Canalis she married the Italian-American surgeon Brian Perri and from the relationship with which his daughter Skyler Eva was born.

Elisabetta Canalis private life and work: where she lives, heritage, instagram, running Le Iene with Nicola Savino

Today Elisabetta Canalis, that received some criticism recently, lives in Los Angeles with her husband. Much has been said about the heritage of the former tissue, which according to some sites appears to be quite high. Elisabetta Canalis she also boasts a popular Instagram profile where she constantly updates fans and most likely this will happen again tonight before and after her presence as a co-host at Le Iene Show.