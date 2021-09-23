Elisabetta Canalis returns to Italy: crisis with her husband | The indiscretion – the Democrat

The beautiful showgirl and the sentimental understanding that begins to descend. Is your relationship in trouble? Here’s what could happen.

Elisabetta Canalis, the tissue par excellence, does not seem to have a good time from a sentimental point of view. For years we have seen her dance and smile on the counter of Strip the News, today is one influencer very popular on social media. She began her career with fashion shows and beauty contests, she was immediately noticed by the most important brands. So, very young she was chosen to do the tissue of the historic satirical program, together with the blonde Maddalena Corvaglia. For years, it has given her incredible success, thanks above all to her beauty. So much so that she is also one of the first showgirls to make the famous “sexy calendars”.

Elisabetta, however, is most famous for her love stories with many famous characters. George Clooney he is one of those who succumbed to the charm of the beautiful Sardinian girl. A love story that for years has ensured the covers of gossip and entertainment magazines. Relationship then ended without great explanations, to think that for George she had moved to the United States. There have been other men in Eli’s life: the Christian Vieri bomber jacket he was one of the most talked about, but even with him things didn’t go well.

Do you want something new for the unsatisfying showgirl? Things are already changing …

For years, however, Elisabetta seems to have reached a sentimental stability with the American doctor Brian Perri, with whom he also has a daughter, Skyler. “It seems”, because things don’t seem to be going the right way lately. The showgirl has indeed confessed her pains of love: “When married, life changes, and so does sex“- ha told in a recent interview. Those who know it well say that it is now tired of Los Angeles. Also because the relationship with her husband Brian Perri has actually cooled down. As the image of a very little passionate kiss for her part, to her husband.