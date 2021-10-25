News

Elisabetta Canalis short and low-cut dress. What a view

Posted on
Elisabetta Canalis paralyzed the web with a series of hot photos. The breathtaking curves have unleashed the fans: immediately there is a boom in likes and comments.

Elisabetta Canalis – instagram photo

Breathtaking vision and irresistible curves. Elisabetta Canalis he amazed everyone with a new post shared on social media in which he showed all of his beauty and its eternal charm. The former tissue of “Striscia la Notizia” never ceases to conquer the general public, entranced year after year by his perfect physique.

Born 43 years ago in Sassari, she recently returned to the screens at the helm of the format “Cover screw”, broadcast on Tv8, making fans dream.

In addition to her beauty and her television successes, she has captured her attention over time love life: after filling the gossip pages with her story with George Clooney, which lasted only 2 years, but which catalyzed global media attention, she is linked to the American surgeon Brian Perri, with whom she lives in America and gave birth to their daughter Skyler Eva.

Elisabetta Canalis, hot dress: luxurious panorama

