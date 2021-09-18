Elisabetta Canalis talks about George Clooney

Elisabetta Canalis returns to Italy as host of Cover Lives on Tv8. George Clooney, on the other hand, after spending the summer on Lake Como with his wife Amal and his children, left for the USA. A story that made the Italian Elisabetta Canalis and the Hollywood star par excellence dream, a story that was also experienced at Villa Oleandra on Lake Como. We were in 2009 and in July some photos of the two began to appear together with Laglio. They then broke up in 2011: “For me it was a persecution. I was young and the center of attention. In the beginning even gossip is useful, but doing this gave me a lot of anxiety. It was one of the reasons why I transferred abroad “said Canalis a few days ago in the episode of Lives from the Cover with Santo Pirotta.

Even Clooney has not failed over the years to reserve kind words and affection for Elizabeth, who he defined in an interview in 2013: “… the woman who made me laugh the most ever”.

In the interview Canalis spoke of the period she lived on Lake Como at Villa Oleandra. Clooney enjoyed throwing water balloons at the paparazzi who came out from everywhere to try to photograph the couple.

“George is a very funny person, he loves making jokes”, recalled Elisabetta. “He used to make a lot of water balloons for the paparazzi.”

The beautiful showgirl, however, also remembers with great esteem the generosity of her then boyfriend who, after buying Villa Oleandra, as also reported on Libero, kept the couple who worked inside the luxurious residence. A small gesture but not obvious and certainly revealing a generous heart, as it proved to be even when at the end of July this year, a storm hit Laglio hard. In short, Elisabetta and George are now water under the bridge: she is married to the doctor Brian Perri and he has his life with the charming Amal. Yet, even after 10 years they never stop talking well about each other and making the diehards dream that they would have hoped to see them together on Lake Como for many more years …