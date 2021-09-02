Elisabetta Canalis – The New Sardinia is back

Elisabetta Canalis had been missing from Italy for some time: she lives in Los Angeles with her Italian-American husband Brian Peri, a surgeon, and their beloved daughter Skyler Eva, but her popularity is always …

Elisabetta Canalis had been missing from Italy for some time: she lives in Los Angeles with her Italian-American husband Brian Peri, a surgeon, and their beloved daughter Skyler Eva, but her popularity has always been at the top thanks to social media where she is very popular and much loved. For his return he made his debut at the command of “Lives from the cover”, broadcast on Tv8 from today (from Monday to Friday, at 17.30). A transmission that tells the new phenomena of customs and the biographies of famous people. Among the themes of ‘Lives to cover the forays into the social world of Ferragnez and Sabrina Salerno. Or the focus on influencers, new stars, Nicole Kidman lights & shadows, the stars out of the X Factor and Hollywood actors who have fallen out of favor. All the guests who will participate in the episode will bring their experience and their point of view, each in their own sector,

In this interview Canalis talks about his new adventure.

A nice goal, isn’t it?

“Yes, I’m happy. I did a lot of television: I started as a young girl, today I am 42, but it is the first time that I have a studio program by myself, where I am the host. I had been away from TV for a few years and I was looking for something that represented what I have become in recent years, growing up: I am more aware, more mature in my decisions, more humble, then I listen more. I had some ideas of my own and Sky (which TV8 is headed by) proposed me this program in the past conducted by others, with the idea of ​​changing their image by betting on me. Here, they had this courage. And I must say that I found myself in my element ».

What will it do?

«I will interview many guests and we will talk about light topics: customs, lifestyles, music and cinema, fashion. And the habits of the stars ».

But are these stars in the studio?

“I’d like to: at the moment there will be commentators, journalists, experts in the individual sectors, who will help us to outline a sort of portrait, gradually, of the individual characters, or of the issues that we will gradually have to face”. Canalis does not hide the fact that in the future he would like to interview two «more focused, but calm, calm, elegant, in my style. Let’s say it is a transmission in the making ».

Among the themes in the first episode there is also “Summer vacation destinations for VIPs”. Will the studio also talk about summer hits?

“Yes, but I confess that another aspiration in the future is music: here I would like one day, it’s a dream in truth, to have a space, I don’t know how, in a show that has to do with music, with the singers. I conducted an edition of the Festivalbar: I was very young, I had a lot of fun, I have learned a lot since then ».

Speaking of music, would you return to Sanremo after the experience with Gianni Morandi and Belen Rodriguez?

Loading... Advertisements

«I’m Italian and I grew up watching Sanremo. You never say no to the Ariston stage. I really liked the Amadeus editions, a great professional ».

A “Lives from the cover” will lead an episode dedicated to “The dress of discord”, what does it mean?

“The red carpet dresses that have given problems to the VIPs.”

The Venice Film Festival opens tomorrow, there will be big stars in this edition, will you have a window?

“I do not hide that I would like to, but at the moment in the lineup we have no arguments relating to the strict topicality.”

Yet she walked that red carpet, very elegant, in 2009, on the arm of then-boyfriend George Clooney. What else will you talk about in the program?

«About sports and hobbies. However, I would like to point out that when we say gossip we are not referring to hearsay or gossip. Rather than the portrait of a character, even a foreign one, which includes his history, his career, here is not the vulgar scoop ».

Why has it remained so popular with Italians despite its remoteness?

“I think thanks to the presence on social networks, especially on Instagram with the stories”.

Would you propose a program of your own?

“I have had an idea for some time: to tell Italians about America, the real one, not very well known, on the road, going around to make known this great country with so many unknown sides”.

And with acting are you done?

“At the moment. But if a good role were proposed to me by a good director … ».