Elisabetta Canalis, the revelation displaces: “I too betrayed by …”

Elisabetta Canalis speaks again and does so with a sentence concerning the break between Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri.

Former showgirl and showwoman among the most famous in Italy, Elisabetta Canalis he crossed his private life with football at the time of his engagement with Christian Vieri, former player of Inter, Juventus and Lazio, among others.

The showgirl and the footballer were together for about two years, before Elizabeth entered into a relationship with the American actor. George Clooney. After the story with the American, too, the love that brought her to the altar arrived: the one with Brian Perri with a ceremony that took place in 2014 in Alghero, Sardinia, the land that gave birth to the former tissue.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO -> Allegri-Angiolini, did they know everything at Juve? So Amber discovered the betrayal

The revelation of Elisabetta Canalis after the break between Ambra and Allegri

Elisabetta Canalis in the past few days she has returned to speak and did so to the microphones of Grace who wanted his comment on the break between Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri. The two broke up shortly after, it is said, following the betrayal of the Juventus coach.

The showgirl made an important revelation about her past: “In the past I found myself in the position of Amber, I’ve been betrayed too. Having a broken heart and being reminded of it is not pleasant. If I look back I think back to myself with tenderness. I know what it’s like to be in the news for your private matters. Many people live it well, it changed my day for me ”.