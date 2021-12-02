Elisabetta Canalis to scream in the mirror: no t-shirt

Elisabetta Canalis to scream. The former tissue shows off a body to scream in the mirror. Fans are in a frenzy. Instagram completely on tilt.

Elisabetta Canalis does not seem to give breath to her followers. These days, in fact, the former Velina is particularly active on Instagram. There are several posts published on the social platform. The followers have risked to send the famous social network completely haywire due to the numerous accesses. Canalis is one of the most followed profiles on Instagram. The showgirl has always been loved by the Italian public since she walked the counter of Striscia la Notizia. Almost 20 years have passed since then and for Canalis time does not seem to have passed. The former Velina is identical to how it was a few years ago. Proof of this are the shots published on Instagram in which he shows his super statuesque body. In the post published a little while ago, Canalis uploaded two photos. In the first she is alone, in the second, however, she is in the company of a friend. Both are wearing jeans that are open and have rips at the knees. At the top there is only a black bra. The Canalis outfit showcases her incredible physique.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>>> Carolina Stramare, the Italian ‘Megan Fox’ with heart-stopping transparencies – PHOTO

Elisabetta Canalis to scream, perfect body in the mirror! -PHOTO

“Thanksgiving is starting.” So Canalis accompanied her two photos. The former Velina has been living in the United States for some time. It is therefore clear that the showgirl has immersed herself in American culture. Sometimes he goes back to Italy to find his family. Lately he’s been in Italy, because he’s recording the episodes of “Lives on the cover”. In the program, broadcast on TV8, it aims to deepen the lives of celebrities.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>>> Aida Yespica is timeless, side A is illegal – PHOTO