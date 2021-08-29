Elisabetta Canalis unbuttons on Silvia Toffanin: no one imagined such a secret – the Democrat

There comes a revelation from Elisabetta Canalis that no one would ever have expected. At the center of his words Silvia Toffanin

For many years Elisabetta Canalis has spent her life away from Italy. It seems that this decision of hers has brought her a bit of nostalgia, to the point that the woman has now decided to return to our country for work. Starting from September 1, 2021 it will be broadcast on tv8, a whole new season of the program Cover screw.

The appointment is scheduled for a fixed schedule every day, from Monday to Friday, at 17:30. George Clooney’s ex-partner claimed to be quite a lot excited about her new experience. As this turns out to be her first experience as a presenter, despite having made numerous appearances in the world of TV and entertainment for years.

During an interview, the former tissue told of numerous experiences she had on the small screen. It has also lengthened also talking about his life in America, the place where she met is married to the one who is currently the man of her life. We are talking about her husband Brian Perri.

Silvia Toffanin and Elisabetta Canalis’ confession

Elizabeth could only be happier with her private life than that, as the two also have a beautiful daughter named Skyler Eva. Elisabetta Canalis has then also told how his career began. She landed in the entertainment world at the age of 21, although only today can she finally be satisfied with the opportunity that was offered to her. According to her, there were many factors that influenced and that finally gave her a similar opportunity that she has been waiting for for many years.

Surely one of these was the decision of return to our country. Canalis then made some reflections. “I don’t know why it didn’t happen before, I started with many girls who had a role similar to mine and who are now established conductors, with important programs… I took another path. And I never thought I’d come back “. In its future, therefore, now there is a way to run the program Cover life.

We don’t know what this new experience has in store for her, even if it seems like Elisabetta Canalis is not at all willing to stop. To the point of taking her friend and colleague Silvia Toffanin as inspiration. In fact, his dream is to prepare and hold interviews just like Piersilvio Berlusconi’s partner does.