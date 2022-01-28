Elisabetta Canalis was her great “lover”: she was also with Nancy Brilli | That’s who he is – the Democrat

Elisabetta Canalis has always been one of the most fascinating women in the entertainment world. She was also “the lover” by a well-known actor

Born in 1978 in Sassari and, today, it is well established conductor and businesswoman in the fitness industry. Elisabetta Canalis has made itself known in our country by taking its first steps as tissue to Strip the news. It was 1999, and here she manages to gain fame and begins her climb to the top of stardom.

Here he also meets his adventure partner and friend Maddalena Corvaglia. In a short time she also manages to land on the small screen in several television productionsamong the most famous Love Bugs And The Carabinieri. But he doesn’t disdain cinema either, as he manages to get parts inside very famous movies of our country.

The 2011for her, marks an important year in what she manages to get on the most coveted stage in Italy as a host. The Sanremo festival for her it becomes reality, alongside Gianni Morandi and Belen Rodriguez. But in addition to being a great face of television, and of the entertainment world, she was also the center of attention for men with whom she has had flirtations or affairs.

Elisabetta Canalis and her “Extramarital affair” with the actor

Bobo Vieri, Reginaldo, George Clooney, Mehcad Brooks, Marcus Kowal, Steve-O, Maccio Capatonda up to her husband Brian Perri. These are the men who dot his private life and that have always attracted many eyes to themselves. There is no doubt how, a woman of her beauty, she had at her side so many men who are fall in love with her. Stories that we have followed with fervor and passion.

We were also the protagonists of aanother very particular storyof which we knew the details in New York, where Elisabetta Canalis was “the lover” of an very famous Italian actor. Here she secretly loved a man much older than her. Do you remember it? He is right Massimo Ghini. In several situations, the actor has played the role of the betrayed man or one who betrays in the films in which he is present. Situations that, moreover, have always made us die of laughter.

And among the numerous films who filmed in this role, there is also one of them Elisabetta Canalis. In this specific case we are talking about Christmas in New York. A 2006 film directed by Neri Parenti, alongside great names in Italian cinema such as Christian De Sica and Sabrina Ferilli.