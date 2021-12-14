Elisabetta Canalis wishes her husband his birthday: ‘We love you darling’

The love relationship between Brian Perri and Elisabetta Canalis seems to be going well. The couple made up of the Sardinian showgirl and the American surgeon is one of the most close-knit in the world of entertainment. Brian won Elizabeth’s heart ten years ago, in 2011 thanks also to her blue eyes. Since then Perri and the former tissue of Strip the News they never separated and, on the contrary, three years later they got married. Their sentimental bond has always progressed. One of the latest demonstrations concerns a post on Canalis’ official Instagram account through which she wanted to make a dedication to her husband for his birthday.

Elisabetta Canalis: ‘Happy birthday to our hero’

“Happy birthday to our hero! We love you darling”, these are the words used by Elisabetta Canalis as the caption of a collection of photos posted on her official Instagram profile on the occasion of her husband Brian Perri’s birthday. Snapshots that narrate the day that the Italian soubrette and the surgeon spent at home, in the sweet company of their daughter named Skyler Eva. Not only because the former tissue has also included some memories in the photo collection to celebrate the surgeon who turned 54 in the best possible way.

The shots of Elisabetta Canalis’ husband’s birthday

Spontaneous shots of everyday life. In a snapshot you can see the complete family consisting of Brian, Elisabetta and Skyler Eva in the moment dedicated to the blowing of the candles.

The little girl, at that moment, places her hand on her mother’s mouth to prevent her from stealing that moment from the real birthday boy, that is, the American surgeon. Another photo, less goliardic and sweeter, portrays Brian with Skyler Eva; father and daughter have very similar eyes. Canalis has decided to include in the collection of shots also a moment dating back to the beginnings of his love affair with the American man, while they were on the beach.

The love of Elisabetta Canalis

The words used by the former tissue of Striscia la Notizia accompanying the photos have won over Elisabetta Canalis fans. Short and sweet phrases dedicated to Brian Perri who has been her partner for ten years and her husband for seven. Their love relationship is stronger than ever in spite of those who continued to praise a return with the American actor George Clooney with whom Canalis had a love affair in the past.

Love that the Sardinian showgirl would seem to have really found in the surgeon Brian Perri. Elizabeth makes us believe once again in ageless love. She is 43 years old, while she is eleven older having turned 11 December 54.

