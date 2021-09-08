Elisabetta Gregoraci, ‘paparazzi’ with a very famous actor: the fans are crazy

Elisabetta Gregoraci is one of the most successful Italian showgirls, a very talented presenter. This year we saw her as co-presenter of Scherzi a parte and at the helm of the summer singing event Battiti Live. M.at what incredible encounter did he have? It is a very famous actor, but who exactly?

Elisabetta Gregoraci is an established host of many very successful shows, she is also known for her long relationship with Flavio Briatore. This summer she was on vacation with her ex and immediately there was talk of a flashback, but despite the couple’s fans are numerous among them, the story seems to be definitively over. Now, however, she has been paparazzi with a famous interpreter. Who will it ever be?

Elisabetta Gregoraci, the magical encounter with a very famous actor

Among the many activities of the entertainment world in 2003 Elisabetta Gregoraci was also testimonial of the Calabria region for a pilot project called CRPTC Regional Center for tourism and cultural promotion by Giuseppe Pipicelli. The following year she was instead co-host of a program with Jerry Calà and Elenoire Casalegno: Starflash. In 2005, however, he acted as a valley for the show: The swag.

During his magnificent career he also experienced the thrill of the big screen by participating in films such as: My Father Jack by Tonino Zangardi and Made in China Neapolitan by Simone Schettino, in 2017. On television, however, she appeared in the fiction The girls of Spain 3. Given her past, it is not unusual to see her wandering around the Lido of Venice, for the most important Italian film event. But which star did you see on this occasion?

A delight for the eyes

Elisabetta Gregoraci in this period is at the Venice Film Festival, together with many other big names in the entertainment world. In one of her recent Instagram stories, where she has nearly 2 million followers, the showgirl showed her fans a lucky encounter that would be the envy of all fans of the long-running Fast & Furious saga.

In fact, Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife showed herself in the muscular arms of Hollywood star Vin Diesel who, at another time, also granted herself a hug with a colleague: the actress Helen Mirren. Anyway, in the shot Eli is simply beaming, while Vin has an indecipherable expression and is sporting her standard dark glasses. Who knows what a thrill to be together with Dominic Toretto!