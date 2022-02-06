Elisabetta, the photo for the Jubilee (and heart and reason in her message) – Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

Today, for the Platinum Jubilee, the queen has chosen a portrait of her from 1952. The first as a queen, with a very special story. After the message in the night that she holds together the reasons of the heart (and the kingdom). And it opens to Camilla the future Queen. Carlo’s answer

The smile just hinted at, enigmatic. Safe, but sweet. It is the photo of the Platinum Jubilee 2022 chosen by the queen on this day in history: she has been guiding her kingdom for 70 years, a photo that has a very private history for Her Majesty, in fact the first official photo taken exactly twenty days after the moment. in which Elizabeth became queen. And to photograph her she was called, not a court photographer, but a woman Dorothy Wilding, famous for high society shots.

Probably the advice of the Queen Mother who in turn had entrusted herself for his portraits of the great Cecil Beaton. Or perhaps Philip, who always had his gaze projected far away and knew how important it was to entrust the world with the right image of the new queen.

A shot that will also be the symbol of the great exhibition that the Royal Collection Trust is in preparation at Buckingham Palace for July, when the palace will (after the pandemic) reopen its gates to tourists for a few weeks.

Elizabeth wears a dress that leaves the shoulders bare, designed by Norman Hartnell his first and most beloved couturier (the vest to the s in 1947 and the vestir to the coronation in 1953), on his head he has the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara made by Garrard, a wedding gift received in 1947 by Queen Mary (who in turn he received it when he married George V). Wilding took 59 photos, some even months later, in April. And a photo from this series was also chosen to reproduce on the coins of the kingdom (until 1971) the now legendary profile of The Queen who from today is the sovereign with the longest-lived kingdom in the history of the island.

A record that deserved the strong but human message, intense as never before. The heart, and the reason. Elizabeth II, on her night, with her message for the Platinum Jubilee 2022 expressed herself with the words of the emotional bond that was established in 70 years of her reign, with her fellow citizens. To promise: I wish to continue serving you with all my heart. And in every passage the whole humanity of a queen emerges who when she ascended the throne very young was flogged by the harsh words of a Peer of the kingdom (Lord Altrincham) who put aside her title just to be able to reproach her for the voice of a child, without expression. Heartless.

But 70 years of reign were also a school of life for Her Majesty, passed through the tragedy of Diana and then the Megxit of Harry and Meghan and much more. She now she speaks from the heart. And with her heart he spoke of Camilla, the woman chosen by her son Carlo as her love, and who will ascend the throne with him. It is my wish that when the time comes, Camilla will be queen consort, she has wished for the queen.

A blessing, not so secular, as Elizabeth is also the highest authority in the Church of England. Certainly, a very strong endorsement. And the message implied by the gesture of Elizabeth II: trust me, I have guided you in 70 years for an extraordinary reign of progress – an age that really, as Antonio Polito wrote in the Courier serviceIt is a pity that we can no longer call Elizabethan as the place already occupied by Elizabeth I in the 17th century. Trust me, the queen seems to suggest: Camilla will be a good queen.

And Charles (with Camilla) from Clarence House responded to the Queen’s announcement: We are deeply aware of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. Because together we have tried to serve and support Her Majesty and our people, and my beloved wife has always been my reliable support. Carlo adds the promise not to disappoint her, the queen: We will continue to follow her example for years to come.

Two messages, one goal: to ensure that the United Kingdom has the most natural, possible transition from the reign of Elizabeth to that of Charles. When the time comes.

The timing of the queen’s announcement last night? Not casual. It is reason, beyond the heart, that emerges from the words of the Jubilee message. Never as after the pandemic and after Philip’s death in April 2021 has the queen been loved, respected. A global leader and at the same time a grandmother, now a great grandmother.

He has seized the moment of 70 years of reign today for the most difficult announcement perhaps of his reign, because the consent of Charles in the years to come will depend on this. And, ultimately, the future of William and Kate, the other couple in the line of succession, will also depend on this.

Harry’s choice of life with Meghan that took them out of the firmthe process

of Prince Andrew? Turning the spotlight on Camilla and the future of the Windsors now also helps to look away. To capture the attention of the world and fellow citizens, on the essence of the kingdom. A king and a good queen consort, just as she had in Philip the Rock of her for a lifetime.