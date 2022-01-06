Elisabetta Tulli, who is she? In his past several appearances on TV

Elisabetta Tulli in her career has had the opportunity to work in several well-known television programs. Here’s where the audience has already seen it.

For those unfamiliar with Elizabeth Tulli, in reality he is a character who in the past has often appeared on our Italian television.

A very talented singer, actress and author who has worked on several very important projects.

She is currently engaged in one of the most popular and most successful musicals that has depopulated all over the world, that is Mamma mia !.

Elisabetta Tulli, the past on TV

A career full of various important work commitments that of Elisabetta Tulli, an artist at 360 ° who has made herself known and appreciated as a singer, author and actress.

In the past she mainly started working as a solo singer and in fact appeared in some programs well known.

Among these, for example, we can name Chiambretti, who saw Gianni Boncompagni as the director, and Vieni Avanti cretino instead directed by Pierfrancesco Pingitore.

However, she has also moved a lot in the theatrical field, playing various important roles in plays such as The Full Monty, Billy Elliot and Sister Act.

In addition, the woman also wrote for the theater showing to have particular qualities also in this case.

In recent times, however, he is part of the cast of the well-known musical Oh mama!, which has been a success since 2017 also in our country.

Mamma mia! Great return

After the great success that Mamma mia! also in ours Italian version, it was finally possible to sanction a great return of this show in the theaters of our country.

Even 10 years have passed since the film of the same name that had starred the great actress Meryl Streep, who launched this work all over the world.

This in fact has become a musical that has literally depopulated in different countries with various versions, including the Italian one.

As for the latter, in addition to Tulli, we find a truly exceptional cast in which actors of the caliber of Paolo Conticini, Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and Sabrina Marciano take part.

A hilarious and perfect show for all music lovers, and in particular the band of ABBA whose original songs have been translated into our language.