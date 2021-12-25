Elise, Exige and Evora are out of production

AN ERA IS CLOSING – It was 1996 when the Lotus decided to expand Hetel’s production line. The year in which it was decided to combine the construction of the Esprit with the assembly line of the first generation of the Elise, followed by the Exige in 2000 and by Evora in 2009 (all three pictured above). A 25-year cycle that gave birth to 51,738 cars, which represent about half of all production achieved by Lotus in its 73-year history. To these numbers we must also add the manufacture of 9,715 chassis, structures that have been the basis for the derivatives Opel Speedster, Vauxhall VX220 and Tesla Roadster.

MODERNED SYSTEM – The current plants (dating back to 2000) will be dismantled to make room for the new assembly line, with a production capacity of 5,000 units per year, intended for Lotus Emira, the series production of which will begin in the spring of 2022.

VISION80 – The end of 3E (Elise, Exige and Evora) follows the plan industrial Vision80 from the Lotus (here to learn more), a design aimed at the development, transformation and repositioning of the manufacturer. The strategy provides for a single battery-powered range by 2028 (precisely for the 80th birthday of the English company). For what concern 2022instead, Lotus is planning the presentation of its first battery-powered suv, known for now as the project name la Type 132, which will be produced in China. It will then be the turn of the sports models based on the new modular Project LEVA platform, starting with Type 135, who is supposed to be Elise’s heir. The latter car will arrive in 2026 and will close the launch of the brand’s next four battery-powered models, which will however be anticipated by Type 134 (another suv) and from Type 133 (a four-door coupe), in 2024 and 2023 respectively.