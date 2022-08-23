Elisha Cuthbert Reveals She ‘Feeled Pressured’ To Pose For Men’s Magazines

|

Elisha Cuthbert has admitted that she felt ‘pressured’ to pose in men’s magazines early in her career.

Speaking on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast on Monday, The Girl Next Door star, 39, said she felt like she had “no choice” but to pose for the racy ads to promote her movies.

The actress added that she is a bit unsure about how the images, which are still available to view online, will affect her children.

‘That is what [film] studio wanted you to do…’ Elisha began.

‘I mean, Halle Berry was doing it, for God’s sake…Jennifer Aniston was doing it. maybe we were too young to submit to that and felt pressured to do so.’

The mother of two, who shares Zaphire, four, and Fable, six months, with her husband Dion Phaneuf, said she is concerned about how the images will affect her children and noted how “retouched” they were.

‘This is what I have to explain to my children. This weird, weird outfit and hair extensions,” Elisha said.

Throughout her career, Elisha posed for FHM and Maxim and ended up on several ‘hot girl’ lists at the time.

Ignoring the attention, he said: ‘It’s not like I won an Olympic medal. It was just a list that some magazine randomly decided to create.

‘When someone reads my biography, those things come up. It doesn’t really mean anything when it comes to me as a person or my career.

The Canadian star is well known for her role in the 2004 teen comedy film The Girl Next Door, where a teenager falls in love with his new neighbor, a former porn star.

He has also appeared on shows like The Ranch with Ashton Kutcher and 24 with Kiefer Sutherland.

Previously, Maxim readers called her the most beautiful woman on television, but at the time she said she was worried about how her Happy Endings co-stars Casey Wilson and Eliza Coupe would react to the news.

To think that a person can be the most beautiful when there is Kaley Cuoco, Sofia Vergara, Zooey Deschanel? They are all stunning,” Elisha told Maxim at the time.

However, I’m not going to fight anyone about it. I will accept it with grace. But being on a show with two other beautiful women will make going to work very awkward.