Entertainment

Elisha Cuthbert – SensaCine.com.mx

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read




Activities

Actress,

Performer (Soundtrack)

Nationality
Canada

Birth

November 30, 1982

(Calgary, Alberta, – Canada)

Age
39 years

twenty-one

plan of movies and series

Biography

Elisha Cuthbert began her career as a child actress, making her first television appearance as an extra on the Canadian children’s horror series Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1996-2000) and as co-host of Popular Mechanics for Kids. She made her film debut in the 1997 Canadian family drama Dancing on the Moon, and a year later she landed her first leading role in the drama film Airspeed (1998) opposite Joe Mantegna. After moving to Hollywood in 2001, she was cast in the role of Kim Bauer in the series 24 (2011-2010). For this role, she was nominated twice for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. After a couple of supporting roles, Cuthbert received widespread recognition for her role as Danielle in the 2004 teen comedy film The Girl Next Door, and for her next role as Carly Jones in House of Wax ( 2005). Cuthbert…

Read more

‘Stairway to Hell’ – Official Subtitled Trailer

filmography

All filmography

Photos

146 Photos

Sign in to leave a comment

show comments

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

This is what the girl from Little Miss Sunshine looks like today

7 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo in plan B against Brighton? — Foot11.com

7 mins ago

Olivia Wilde Discusses Sony’s Rumored Spider-Woman Movie

29 mins ago

Report: Amber Heard’s Hollywood friends ignore her and reject her pleas for help

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button