Elisha Cuthbert – SensaCine.com.mx

Biography

Elisha Cuthbert began her career as a child actress, making her first television appearance as an extra on the Canadian children’s horror series Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1996-2000) and as co-host of Popular Mechanics for Kids. She made her film debut in the 1997 Canadian family drama Dancing on the Moon, and a year later she landed her first leading role in the drama film Airspeed (1998) opposite Joe Mantegna. After moving to Hollywood in 2001, she was cast in the role of Kim Bauer in the series 24 (2011-2010). For this role, she was nominated twice for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. After a couple of supporting roles, Cuthbert received widespread recognition for her role as Danielle in the 2004 teen comedy film The Girl Next Door, and for her next role as Carly Jones in House of Wax ( 2005). Cuthbert…



