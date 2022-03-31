Elite season 5 and Netflix premieres in April 2022

A new month begins and that means news arrives on Netflix, among which is the season 5 of Elite, one of the most successful series of the platform in recent years that is presented one more year with new characters and large doses of sensuality, drama and blood, as always.

But season 5 of Elite does not come alone in this batch of Netflix premieres, and it is that another long-awaited production finally returns. The second season of Russian doll It will arrive at the end of the month after three years of its first part.

Similarly, the section of netflix cinema April begins with premieres like The bubble, the new comedy directed by Judd Apatow, Between two worldsa romantic drama starring Joey King (My first kiss) or choose or diea horror film with Asa Butterfield (sex education) to the head.

These are the Netflix releases for this April.

Premieres Netflix – Series

Other series to highlight among the novelties of the month are Anatomy Of A Scandal, with Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend, which tells the story of a young British politician who is accused of rape and although his wife believes he is innocent, doubts begin to arise.

Hearstopper, on the other hand, it brings us the story of Nick and Charlie, two very different teenagers who become friends in high school and who, over time, realize that their friendship could be something more.