Eliza and Amelia Spencer conquer New York with the looks that Diana of Wales would wear today

Diana of Wales he left a fashion legacy that continues to inspire year after year. That is why it is not surprising that from time to time we see a nostalgic nod to her dressing room. The last one took place during New York Fashion Week at the gates of one of the most acclaimed fashion shows. So much Kate Middleton What Meghan Markle they have reinterpreted some of their most popular outfits, but now they have been their nieces Eliza and Amelia Spencer which have taken over demonstrating his close connection with the eternal princess.









They are the most popular twins in the United Kingdom, they have starred in national covers and now they have conquered the Big Apple with their successful outfits, worthy of a true expert in the field. And it is that the sisters of kitty spencerthe aristocrat who married a fashion world tycoon last summer in a palace near the city of Rome, have attended the parade of the Michael Kors fall-winter 2022 collection -in which they have seen parading Pretty and Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and irina shayk– sheathed in total looks of the American firm with seal royal. And in her outfits, there is a piece that has made us travel directly to Lady Di’s wardrobe.









Its about spotless white suit that Amelia has premiered, a timeless two-piece that, in addition to flattering her light complexion and blonde hair, has confirmed that the magic of a good outfit lies in the small details. Although it could be a simple jacket and pants tandem that we could wear to any celebration, Michael Kors’ proposal has gone a step further adding small crystal appliqués to the lapels that have elevated it to a more sophisticated and striking look. The idea of ​​giving a twist to this garment that is already part of the wardrobe of any lover of the industry, is nothing new, the late aristocrat already wore a design that followed the same dynamic in the mid-eighties.









It was during an official trip to Canada to visit the Vancouver International Exposition in 1986 that the ‘people’s princess’ once again demonstrated that she was the queen of style with a piece that has become a benchmark. Sheathed in a white jacket with black lapels in true style New look from Christian Dior, which she combined with a classic matching skirt that reached her knees. Now her niece has taken up this style formula that promises to be the new fashion among sophisticated girls who opt for neutral tones, do you join her?