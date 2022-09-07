News

Eliza Fletcher: the case of the kidnapped and murdered billionaire heiress that shocks the city of Memphis

The body of the teacher was found this Monday in the back of an apartment. Eliza was kidnapped early Friday morning while she was running.

The kidnapping and murder of an American billionaire heiress has shocked the residents of the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

His name was Elizabeth Fletcher34, and her body was found Monday in the back of a duplex apartment near the community where she used to go jogging.

Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man named Cleotha Abston in connection with the case.

The now defendant served a previous sentence of 20 years in prison for kidnapping a prominent state attorney at gunpoint in 2000. He was released in 2020.

