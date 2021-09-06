Eliza (Scanlen) and her sisters, face to face with the girl whose career began among the stars

It is as if a young footballer starts playing for Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and then moves to Paris Saint Germain with Neymar. Eliza Scanlen’s career began a bit like this, among the stars. At 18, she flew to Los Angeles to play Amma in the Hbo miniseries Sharp Objects by Jean-Marc Vallée, with Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson. Then in Boston, on the set of Little Women of Greta Gerwig, was Beth March. His sisters: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh; mom Laura Dern and there was also a certain Aunt March / Meryl Streep. Between one and the other, a rare pearl: Babyteeth, by Australian director Shannon Murphy, a nice surprise from Venice 2019, recently released in cinemas. Now, the talent of Miss Scanlen, 22 from Sydney, is at the service of a cult author like M. Night Shyamalan, in a terrifying story, as often happens with the director of the Sixth Sense: a family on vacation on a wonderful island, for some mysterious reason, suddenly gets old. The character of Eliza-Karen, the youngest daughter, finds herself within a few hours adult and pregnant. Again the risk of having a bad end is highly probable (in Sharp objects is a psychopath, in Babyteeth has terminal cancer and Beth March, you know …). “Old it’s very apocalyptic, ”concedes the actress. «Now I would like a comedy but above all I would like not to die anymore». He is in connection from Melbourne where he is shooting a new series. Her hair always very short frames her beautiful round and placid face.

Since you shaved them for Babyteeth never made them grow back …

I tried but I can’t get over that unbearable half-way, every time I’m at that point I look at myself and say to myself: what a horror, let’s cut it.

What an atmosphere there was on the set of Old?

When you shoot a thriller you have to sustain so much intensity that, necessarily, then you feel the need to compensate with lightness and joy in the breaks … My main challenge here was to keep in touch with my childish side, my childish energy, because inside I remained a child while outside my body changes and ages. It wasn’t difficult on a beautiful island like the one where we shot the film (in the Dominican Republic): with Alex (Wolff who plays his brother) we often went snorkeling together, and also with Thomasin (McKenzie) we had a lot of fun .

At a certain point in the film, your character becomes pregnant within a few hours: how did you deal with that scene?

It’s a pretty shocking idea for a 22-year-old girl, at least for me: it got me thinking. What you see is a mix of prosthetic make-up and special effects, I had a fake baby bump and it was a very strange experience but in the end also strangely … normal. More than anything else, growing old suddenly forces you to face big existential questions: what is important to you, what you care most about, if you had only one day left in your life, how would you spend it.

Like?

I travel a lot and the distance softens the heart: I realized how important my home is for mental well-being. In the morning I would be with my family, we would go to the beach, swim in the ocean, take a walk and find time to re-read some pages of my favorite books. In the late afternoon I would be with my best friends waiting for the sunset.

You have a twin sister, you are very close I guess …

Yes and I really miss it when I’m away from Sydney. She is an artist, she makes beautiful sculptures and ceramics. We are two creatives, each in their own way.

The film addresses our fear of aging. What are your thoughts?

That as a society we try to avoid thinking about it as much as possible, we live in total denial also thanks to the thousands of tools that allow us to prolong youth.In my opinion, it is important to start thinking about the aging process when you are young, perhaps in this way. you arrive more prepared and it is less shocking … Easy to say, I know, it’s scary to think that one day everything will end but just because life is short we must make sure to make it unforgettable.

Are there any books that have helped you prepare for the role?

Yes, especially child psychology books: I discovered fascinating things about how self-centered young children are, who actually make long monologues when they talk, they stay in their world, they experience their parents as their extension, it’s a magical time. And then I read A Life’s work by Rachel Cusk, a very honest, even harsh book about childbirth and motherhood, when everything changes because you dedicate your life to another human being.

It is true that she Saoirse, Emma and Florence shared the same apartment during the making of Little Women?

It’s true, and I wish it were always like this because it helps a lot to create intimacy and closeness, you bond faster, you build trust and the work on the set becomes easier. Also for Old we were all in the same hotel and shared a lot of the newspaper.

Who was the messier “Sister March”?

We were all quite precise and clean. ‘

And the best at cooking?

Definitely me. For a second when I was younger I wanted to be a chef. My forte, however, are the Margaritas. I have prepared many for the March sisters …

You entered the world of entertainment through a “pink” door. Female cast for Sharp Objects, ditto with Little Women. Female director in Babyteeth. Do you think it influenced your way of approaching work?

Decidedly. A baptism of this type is not so frequent … I entered the industry in a period of change, the work environment was evolving, we were moving towards equity and inclusion. I turned Sharp Objects at 18 and I think that project had an important meaning for me, it gave me a lot of confidence and security, as an actress and as a woman. If I had arrived even 5 years earlier I probably would have been afraid to speak, the fear of saying nonsense or of not being heard, of being embarrassed. If I feel strong and confident, if I can always say what I think when something is wrong, I owe it to those who defended my rights in the industry and to the people who stood by when I started.

Have you been very pampered by your “fake moms”?

Yes, the relationship you have in fiction somehow always moves a little bit into real life. It happened with Laura Dern, with Patricia Clarkson and with Abbey in Old, they are like second mothers for me … The relationship is more intimate, even with my “sisters” ».

Who left their mark most of all?

I think a lot about Amy (Adams), how she took me under her wing, how she was maternal with me. He took me to his house, he introduced me to his daughter but above all he taught me respect. His towards the troupe is immense. He called the director Sir and introduced himself to anyone in front of him. Not all actors have that sensitivity. Instead she is very generous and I have tried to bring that teaching of hers into all subsequent works. It is so simple to be kind.