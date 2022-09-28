Entertainment

Elizabeth Banks says her movie ‘Charlie’s Angels’ sold poorly

In an interview published by New York Times, the star discusses why the film crashed at the box office. After clarifying that she is proud of her film and that shooting it was an “incredible experience”, elizabeth banks She adds that she felt disappointed with Sony’s marketing department, because they were selling the film as a feminist proclamation. “She was very stressful, in part because when women do things in Hollywood, they face all kinds of trips. They insisted that she make a militant film, but she was making an action film. I would have liked to do Mission Impossiblebut women are not allowed to direct those films.

“I was allowed to direct an action movie, frankly, because it featured women, and I’m a director, and that’s the limit right now in Hollywood. I wish the movie hadn’t been sold as a girls-only product, because I didn’t make it just for girls. The marketing department of Charlie’s Angels It wasn’t connected to me.”

“I try to show these big corporations that if they give women the opportunity to do this job, they can make a good product that makes a profit,” continues Elizabeth Banks. “It’s a male-dominated industry. It’s a male-dominated world. That’s what I’m dealing with, but I can’t figure it out, and I don’t really want to analyze it.”

