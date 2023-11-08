Elizabeth Berkley Praises Ariana Grande’s ‘Showgirls’ Halloween Costume – MOViN 92.5

Art Streiber/NBC

elizabeth berkeley very favorite Ariana Grande‘S Show the girl-inspired Halloween costumes this year, and she’s telling the world.

Berkley, who played Naomi Malone in the 1995 erotic thriller, praised Ariana on Instagram on Tuesday and Elizabeth Giles‘Matching outfits.

“Last week, the magical @ArianaGrande created my #Nomi for #Halloween with all the love and attention to detail that only an artist with the heart and creative talent can do,” Berkley posted.

She couldn’t resist referencing iconic lines from the movie while giving flowers to Ariana and Giles.

“I appreciate you, @arianagrande and I love how you and @lizgilz had fun with #nomiandcrystal in a way only the two of you could. When you’re from #differentplaces you have to watch your back because when you wear @versace… #there’s always someone younger and Hungarian coming down after you.

Grande commented below Berkley’s post, calling her “the most generous I’ve ever met.”

“We love you so much and it was such a pleasure paying tribute to you both. “Thank you for changing us forever with your brilliant and iconic Nomi,” Grande wrote.

