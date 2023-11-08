Elizabeth Berkley reacts to Ariana Grande’s ‘Showgirls’ Halloween costume

The original Nomi Malone is gaining weight victorious Student Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies are set to star as the lead pair show girl For halloween.

Elizabeth Berkley — who famously starred as Naomi Malone in the 1995 erotic thriller — praised Grande’s “attention to detail” in recreating iconic scenes and outfits for a series of Instagram photos and videos shared on October 30. praised.

“Last week, magical @ArianaGrande recreated my #Nomi for #Halloween With all the love and attention to detail that only an artist with their heart and creative talent can do,” Berkley continued. Instagram, “I appreciate you, @arianagrande and I love how you and @lizgilz had fun with #nomiandcrystal in a way only you two could.”

The actress then paid tribute to the film’s many quotable lines, writing, “When you’re down the stairs you have to watch your back because when you wear @versace #versacye #theresalwayssomeoneyoungerandhungercomingdownthestairsafteryou.”

Murray Close/Sigma/Sigma via Getty Images

Grande responded to Berkley on November 7, writing in the comments section, “You are the most beautiful EVER! We love you so much and had so much fun paying tribute to you both. With your amazing and wonderful presentation we are the best of all time.” “Thank you for changing.” The coveted Nomi.”

This year, Grande and Gillies stepped away from their family-friendly TV roots, donning intricate costumes inspired by the iconic 1995 Paul Verhoeven-directed erotic thriller, show girl,

On the night of October 30, the women shared a dozen photos of their meticulously detailed costumes on Instagram. Grande played Berkley’s character, Nomi, and her costume was an obvious homage to the novice stripper.

Gillies, on the other hand, transformed into Crystal Connors, played by Gina Gershon, who was desperate to keep her position as the top dancer on the fictional Stardust show.

In one of the side-by-side photos they shared, Grande and Gillies could easily be mistaken for characters from the original film. Gillies, dressed in a completely coordinated black outfit reminiscent of the film’s costumes, captioned the post with a famous line from the film, “You and I… we’re just alike.”

Another photo included the memorable line, “You’re a whore, darling”, spoken by Gershon’s character in the film. The final post contained the quote, “There’s always someone young and hungry coming down the stairs after you,” which reflects the cutthroat nature of the entertainment industry. show girl,

Grande’s final Instagram post show girl The costume showed off her inner Nomi, quoting the character’s response when asked about her origins on the East Coast, “Different places!!!!!”

Fans of the film could hear Berkley exclaiming his line, including the scene of him tossing a basket of French fries.

This isn’t the first time Grande and Gillies have wowed fans with their Halloween costume creativity. Last year, the dynamic duo went out of their way to recreate scenes from the Christopher Guest mockumentary, best in Show, Gillies played Jane Lynch’s character, Christy Cummings, while Grande portrayed Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Sherry Ann Cabot.

Later in the night, Grande transformed into Eugene Levy’s Gerry Fleck with distinctive eyebrows, and Gillies stepped into Catherine O’Hara’s shoes as the curly-haired Cookie Fleck. His attention to detail and his commitment to bringing these characters to life have made him Halloween royalty year after year.

For more famous Halloween costumes, check out the links below.

Related Content: