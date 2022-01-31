Elizabeth Debicki on the set of “The Crown 5” as Lady Diana

L‘actress Elizabeth Debicki, filmed on the set of the giant Netflix, The Crown 5, he channeled Lady Diana to perfection. With a baseball cap, a puffer jacket, jeans and boots she looks just like Princess Diana in her signature post-separation Prince of Wales look. The Australian actress looks increasingly identical to the unforgettable royal icon. The image is so similar to that of the real Lady Diana that the two women are indistinguishable. In these new shots he escapes in his Audi chased by the paparazzi.

Elizabeth Debicki as Lady Diana

Debicki, 31, as you know, was chosen to replace Emma Corrin in the interpretation of Diana Spencer at the time of her thirties. From the first “stolen” shots on the set, the actress seemed practically identical to Lady Diana. So much so that the British online media are teeming with photos almost every day. The Crown 5 lingers on the “real” Lady D in the mid-nineties, besieged by photographers in the years following the signing of the divorce with Carlo.

Unforgettable iconic looks

Many looks seen to date. Elizabeth Debicki with dark sunglasses, oversized navy blue blazer with bold military-style golden buttons. Or the oversized camel coat so typical in the 80s and 90s. Other images show her in a dress very similar to the one signed by Jacques Azagury and worn by Lady Diana during her last public event at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The actress will also wear the famous “Revenge dress”, the so-called dress of revenge.

Who is Elizabeth Debicki

Graduated in acting al Victorian College of the Arts of the University of Melbourne, Debicki takes its first steps in the world of theater. 2011 is the year of the turning point: not only does he make his debut – in a secondary role – in the Australian comedy A Few Best Men, with Rebel Wilson and Olivia Newton John, but she is also chosen by director Baz Lurhmann for the role of Jordan Baker – a young and cynical golf player – ne The Great Gatsby, together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan. For her performance in this film, she received the Best Supporting Actress award at the Australian Films Institute Awards.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

More shots from the set

The Australian actress with Lady Diana’s last “public” look before the accident in the Alma tunnel in Paris on the tragic night of August 31, 1997.

Follow us on Twitter Spaces!

Every Friday at 5pm connected to British royalty behind the scenes in the account of iO Woman.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED