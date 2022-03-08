Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy celebrated their daughter Kailey’s birthday

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez dedicated senses birthday greetings to your youngest daughter, Kailey. The couple, who separated this year, used their Instagram account to immortalize this special day.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez dedicated stories and a post on her social network to celebrate the little girl’s 12th birthday. The US-born actress shared a collage with photos of her pregnant and waiting for Kailey. He also uploaded two reels of his daughter smiling wishing him a happy birthday.

In addition, William Levy’s former partner dedicated heartfelt words to the birthday girl. “You are exactly how I imagined you… happy birthday my little girl… my silly girl… I love you so much!”, you can read in his message. Furthermore, he added that she always makes her smile and that “I hope to make you as happy and proud as you make me.”

“May all your dreams come true… and I hope to be by your side to celebrate and admire you. I love my life!”sentenced.

For his part, William Levy dedicated several stories to Kailey, whom he defined as his darling. The “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” actor uploaded a video with his very young daughter and a couple of photos wishing her a happy birthday.

You see the posts of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez wishing Kailey a happy birthday