Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy: the family drama that brought them back together | Tophy Levy, actor’s grandfather | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy They separated at the beginning of 2022 after almost 20 years of relationship and two children together: Cristopher Alexander and Kailey Alexandra. Since then, the cuban actor Y the model They have gone their separate ways and have not been seen together. However, the famous have reunited after a family tragedy.

The protagonist of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” He announced his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez in an Instagram story in January 2022. Even Levy was willing to start over after the breakup: “I’m ready for the new chapter in my life.”

Although the separation occurred amid rumors of infidelity by the Cuban actor, the truth is that Elizabeth Gutierrez came out in defense of William Levy stating that “there is no culprit in this situation” and that only they knew the reason for their breakup. The truth is that the relationship as a couple ended, but their bond as parents remains very strong.

THE FAMILY DEATH THAT REUNITED ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ AND WILLIAM LEVY

Recently, Elizabeth Gutiérrez surprised her followers by posting a couple of photos where she appears with her ex-partner William Levy. With this, she showed that, despite ending her romantic relationship, she still maintains an emotional bond with the Cuban actor.

In the two photos shared by the former “Look who’s dancing” contestant, not only William Levy is seen, but also other members of his family and an emotional message as a description.

What is this about? The reason for Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s publications is Tophy Levy, the grandfather of the Cuban actor, who died a few days ago, according to various media outlets such as People en Español magazine.

Through her Instagram stories, the model also paid tribute to William Levy’s grandfather with two images in which the father of her two children, Christopher (15 years old) and Kailey (12), can be seen posing with Tophy Levy, at a family reunion.

In one of the photos, the protagonist of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” is seen carrying his youngest daughter, Kailey, together with his grandfather. While in the second we see more members of the family portrayed with Tophy Levy, where Elizabeth Gutiérrez also appears.

In both snapshots, the American actress of Mexican descent placed the emoji that refers to thanks or prayers, without adding any text regarding the publication; neither did she tag William Levy’s Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that this is Elizabeth’s first publication in which William Levy appears after they decided to separate at the beginning of this 2022, a decision that put them in the eye of the storm and in the midst of speculation of infidelity.

