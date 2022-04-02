Elizabeth Gutiérrez celebrates the arrival of her 43 years with the best company

Elizabeth Gutiérrez celebrated the arrival of her 43 years surrounded by the best company, although no track of William Levy. Her actress and model showed off part of her birthday celebration looking better than ever, showing that the years do not pass on her.

Since William Levy announced his divorce from Elizabeth Gutiérrez, and a short time later he deleted the publication, the couple has not ceased to be in the public eye. Although it was not discussed again, it seems that things are not very good between the actors.

While William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez choose to maintain a healthy relationship for the good of their children in common, the actor may not be interested in something else with the model, because while she was celebrating with friends and family, the protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer” did not appear in his celebration.

This is how Elizabeth Gutiérrez celebrated her 43 years

last friday first of april Elizabeth Gutiérrez celebrated the arrival of her 43rd birthday surrounded by the best company. The model was seen in a green dress that highlighted her enviable figure accompanied by gold jewelry.

The celebration was full of fun moments, food and lots of toasts, as the actress and her friends boasted through their Instagram profiles. Elizabeth Gutiérrez also shared a series of videos in which she is seen with a dear friend, who was also on her birthday.

instagram stories

The model also showed off another of the most important women in her life and commented: “Look at this beauty of a woman, without her I don’t know what I would do. My beautiful Dilcia, I love you”.