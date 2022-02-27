Elizabeth Gutiérrez comes out in defense of William Levy despite being separated | Famous

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez are in the eye of the hurricane since the Cuban announced on Instagram that they were separated, message that minutes later deleted. Since then, the actors have been surrounded by speculation about the causes of the breakup, since none has clarified the situation.
The actress surprised the morning of this Saturday, February 26, by publishing a photograph in which she appears with the Cuban and the two children they procreated. With an extensive message on Instagram, she stated that she and William continue to support each other for the well-being of Christophe and Kailey, and she also pointed out that There is no culprit in the situation they are going through.
“Lately and for obvious reasons we have been a point of discussion, of insinuations, of assumptions. Even attacking my children and making reference to and questioning their personalities and values. William and I have always raised our children with love and respect! teaching them the best we could as parents. I will always thank you for supporting me and keep supporting so I can stay home and see and be there for my children,” it reads at the beginning.
” There is no culprit in this situation! I am not happy about attacks on his person… I do not appreciate it! He is the father of my children, the most important man, the one who watches over our well-being every day… I always wish the best for him… love… lots of health, happiness… with or without me…“.
The actress of Mexican origin also said that it is difficult to cope with the criticism and opinions of third parties, she made it clear that they will not share the details of their breakup.
“It’s not an easy situation to be exposed and to be hearing different versions and being a point of attack… Only he and I know everything we’ve been through… Our truth as a couple… and there it will stay… with us! Thank you as always for all the love and respect to our family,” Elizabeth wrote on Instagram.
William Levy reported in an Instagram story the decision they had made as a couple: “We want to let you know that after thinking it through we have decided to end our relationship. But we’ll still be beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That’s never going to change.” Minutes later, however, the message was deleted.
Later, Levy shared a short text that confirmed that the breakup with Elizabeth Gutiérrez was real: “I’m ready for the new chapter in my life”.
So far the celebrities have not made statements in front of the cameras.
The separation speculations
The Mexican magazine TVNotas published at the end of January that the breakup between William and Elizabeth was due to a alleged infidelity of the actor with Alicia Sanzactress with whom he starred in the film ‘In the arms of a murderer’ in 2019.
Levy denied the information through the program El Gordo y La Flaca, sending a message that was read by Tanya Charry: ” I haven’t seen that girl since we made the movienow I saw it in Spain for the Latin Awards nothing else and I don’t want this magazine to start with disrespect towards me and my family “.
William Levy has not given another statement in this regard, he has kept a low profile on social networks and away from the media.
For her part, Elizabeth Gutiérrez did not want to delve into the subject either, despite the fact that she has shown her annoyance at what Jacqueline Bracamontes told in her autobiography ‘La catwalk of my life’, where she recounts that she had a fleeting romance with the Cuban when the couple had separated for the first time.