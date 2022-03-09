Elizabeth Gutiérrez enjoys her singleness showing off her statuesque figure in a tiny bikini

Although they haven’t fully clarified the issue of their current status, Elizabeth Gutiérrez enjoys her supposed singleness showing off her statuesque figure in a tiny bikini. The actress and model shared her amazing body on social networks.

William Levy He started 2022 with strong news, through his official Instagram account he published a story in which he unfortunately announced his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez. After long years of relationship, two children and multiple infidelity scandals, the actors’ marriage would have come to an end, however, moments later he deleted his publication.

Despite the fact that neither of them has spoken again about it, it was recorded on social networks and even Jacky Bracamontes was involved again. After Elizabeth Gutiérrez mentioned what the Mexican actress said in her book “La catwalk of my life” about her relationship with William Levy.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez relaxes in a swimsuit despite the scandals

The also businesswoman approached her social networks to show off her great body in a tiny pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. The images of Elizabeth Gutiérrez left her admirers completely in love with her and quickly showered her with compliments.

Instagram

instagram stories

“cute as always my queen”, “You are beautiful and whoever does not like it should not look”, “What William Missed” and “I like to see you strong and confident. Nothing lasts forever ”, they left Elizabeth Gutiérrez in the comments section.