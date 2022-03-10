Elizabeth Gutiérrez forgets William Levy and shows off her singleness clad in a tiny bikini: PHOTO

The family that formed over 19 years of marriage, Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy has been on everyone’s lips after the surprising separation of the actors.

And it is that it was the same Cuban, who announced the end of his marriage with the American, and everything seemed to indicate that the actor’s infidelities were once again the factor of separation.

However, the also businesswoman has been in charge of clearing the name of the father of her children, assuring that he is an extraordinary man and that the separation was a mutual agreement for the good of the children of both.

But that has only fueled the fury of the fans of the American, as they assure that Levy did not know how to value the woman he had by his side for almost 20 years together, something to which the Cuban has not manifested himself.

However, each of the two has continued with their respective plans, and now, Gutiérrez is once again giving something to talk about by showing himself in one of his most sensual stages through social networks.

At 42 years old, the Californian has raised the temperature and shared a daring image that already accumulates more than 34 million likes, as she shows off her spectacular figure in a tiny swimsuit.

In the style of the “revenge dress”

And it is that the businesswoman shared an image on her Instagram account where she shows her best attributes and her spectacular figure despite already being the mother of two teenagers.

The star modeled in front of the camera while wearing a tiny pink bikini, and as expected, fans have not missed the opportunity to praise her beauty and sensuality,

The star gives a “white glove slap” to her ex with a heart-stopping bikini. Photo: IG / gutierrezelizabeth_

It should be noted that the followers of William Levy’s ex have not missed the moment to ensure that this image reflects the “revenge dress” worn by nothing more and nothing less than Lady Di a few years ago.

And it is that the cyber community assures that Elizabeth Gutiérrez sends a clear message to the father of her children to show him everything she has let go, because in the images she looks in one of her best stages.

Despite the fact that some publications have assured that the star is really affected after the end of her marriage, through the web she shows that she is focused on her career and raising her children.

What is a fact is that the TV presenter has not missed the opportunity to show how well being single has been for her, since she has positioned herself as one of the most sought-after stars.

