Elizabeth Gutiérrez: how much is her fortune | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | SHOWS

For Elizabeth Gutierrezthis last year was marked by his divorce from the actor William Levy. However, in the economic sphere it is not having a bad time.

The gorgeous 43-year-old actress is known for her roles in telenovelas like “Cornered”, “Bought Love” and “Wild Heart”. She also starred in popular melodramas such as “The face of Analía” and “The ghost of Elena”.

The actress began her career in the middle in the Reality Show “Protagonistas de novela” in 2003. (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

HOW MUCH IS YOUR FORTUNE

According to the portal Celebrity Net Worth, Elizabeth Gutiérrez He has a net worth of $2 million. The amount is due to his various roles in soap operas and some appearances as a model “The price is right”.

By contrast, her now ex-husband owns the large sum of 8 million of dollars. And this despite the fact that the Cuban-American actor, throughout his career, has had alleged financial problems. In 2019, People magazine reported that he owed $200,000 in taxes to the IRS. This information was denied by the interpreter.

The actress is American, but part of her childhood lived in Mexico, since her parents came from there. (Photo: Elizabeth Gutierrez / Instagram)

HIS SEPARATION FROM WILLIAM LEVY

After 19 years as a couple, the actors decided to separate. They assured that they continued to maintain a good relationship for the benefit of their children.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez decided not to stay in the past and soon began to publish photos on their social networks showing off their singleness.

On her Instagram account, we can see posts of her exercising, wearing cute outfits. and with his beloved children.

WHAT DID WILLIAM LEVY COMMENT BEFORE SEPARATING FROM ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ?

The Cuban heartthrob announced his separation after almost two decades of romantic relationship and he did it on Instagram.

This generated comments among the couple’s followers and many remembered what the protagonist of “Coffee with the aroma of coffee” commented on before shaking social networks. MORE DETAILS HERE.