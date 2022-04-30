Elizabeth Gutiérrez: how much is the fortune of the actress | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Elizabeth Gutierrez is a very popular artist, remembered for his participation in telenovelas and reality showsdemonstrating his talent to interpret both a good character and a fearsome villainsuch is the case of his leading role in El Fantasma de Elena or antagonistic in Corazón Salvaje.

Furthermore, the name of Elizabeth Gutierrez acquired even greater notoriety after his commented affair with William Levy, which left them on the edge of the altar. However, this union, longed for by his followers, never happened.

Due to this, the actress, with more than 18 years of artistic career, has managed to collect a significant fortune, which has recently been revealed.

HOW MUCH IS ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ’S FORTUNE WORTH?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, the Wiliam Levy’s ex-partner He has a net worth of two million dollars.

Although high, this amount is expected to grow even more, since the artist has been able to reinvent herself, going from soap operas to reality shows with great success and thanks to the additional activities she performs.

One of these, and the most relevant, is the position he holds as a representative of artists through his own company, Palomera Groupa family business that manages the careers of Dulce María, Danna García, Laura Bozzo, among others.

Added to this is her activities on social networks, where she has 3.2 million followers on Instagram alone, which allows her to be an attractive space for advertisers, who see her as a role model to reach more audiences.

ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ AND WILLIAM LEVY

The relationship between the Cuban and the American of Mexican descent was one of the most followed by fans, as both are well known in soap operas.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez met and began their relationship in 2002, when they both belonged to the Telemundo reality show “Protagonistas de telenovela”.

Although there was talk of a separation after it was rumored that the actor dated Jacqueline Bracamonte, his partner in “Sortilegio”, the relationship remained and they had two children: In 2006 their first son, Christopher, was born, and four years later, in 2010, his daughter Kailey arrived.

However, the relationship came to an end in 2022 without having married. Learn more here.