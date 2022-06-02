Elizabeth Gutiérrez, unconditional supporter of William Levy despite their separation | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

There are very few couples who, despite having suffered a love breakup, continue to support each other without any conditions. This seems to be the case of the renowned actress Elizabeth Gutierrez and the actor William Levy who had a 19-year relationship, but after their separation some critics accused the Cuban of generating all this. Nevertheless, the also model He came out in his defense through social networks.

William Levy is a renowned actor who has participated in different soap operas that have been very successful in different countries, while Elizabeth GutierrezIn addition to also dedicating herself to acting, she is an outstanding model and well-known businesswoman.

For many years Elizabeth Gutierrez Y William Levy They were one of the most solid and famous couples in the artistic environment and as a result of that sentimental relationship their two children were born. Christopher Alexander Y kaley alexandra.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy are two renowned actors who have participated in several soap operas (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez/Instagram)

Their love story began in 2002, when they both participated in the reality show “Novel Protagonists”, the Telemundo production that became very famous at that time.

But everything would come to an end in January 2022 when the actor William Levy announced, via their social networks, that both had decided to take different paths. But what has surprised her thousands of fans is that despite her separation, the actress continues to be a great supporter of the Cuban artist.

ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ AND HER GREAT SUPPORT FOR WILLIAM LEVY

After William Levy announced to the whole world the end of his sentimental relationship with his then wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth GutierrezThe Cuban artist received much criticism from fans who blamed him for his family going through this situation.

Although several months have passed since the couple decided to separate, she is the model and actress Elizabeth Gutierrez who has shown the great support he gives to Levy and even defends him from the constant criticism he receives. This is how I let it be seen in one of his posts on Instagram dating from February 2022.

The photo of Elizabeth Gutiérrez that accompanied her message on Instagram (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez/Instagram)

“William and I have always raised our children with love and respect, teaching them the best we can as parents. I will always thank you for supporting me and continuing to support me so that I can stay home and watch and be there for my children. There is no guilty in this situation”, he indicated.

But not only that, the multi-line message continued where he assures that he will continue to support the actor at all times.

“I am not happy about attacks on his person, I do not appreciate it. He is the father of my children, the most important man, the one he sees for our well-being. Every day I always wish the best for him, love, good health, happiness with or without me.Add.

HOW DID ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ TAKE THIS SITUATION?

The actress Elizabeth Gutierrez She also used her social networks to express what she thinks about all this and indicated that this is not an easy situation to be exposed and, at the same time, hear different versions where her ex-husband is attacked.

“Only he and I know everything we’ve been through, our truth as a couple, and that’s where it’s going to stay with us.”sentenced.

The actress with Mexican roots had a relationship of almost 20 years with William Levy (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

WHY WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ SPLIT UP

As revealed by the portal People in Spanish and Divinity, the actor William Levy He made his love break with the mother of his two children known through an Instagram story, which was quickly captured by various media and fans of the Cuban actor.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. that’s never gonna change”, the actor published in a story on his Instagram.

WHY DID THEY NEVER GET MARRIED?

One of the great mysteries of the relationship between the model and the actor is why, after almost two decades of commitment and two children, they never decided to marry.

In accordance with mdzolthe American actress and businesswoman of Mexican descent always wanted to marry the Cuban artist, but over time she gave up that dream. Know the reasons HERE.

WHO IS ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ?

Elizabeth Gutierrez was born on April 1, 1979 in Los Angeles, USA, but has Mexican roots. She is known for having been a partner of William Levy and also for her work as an actress in a large number of soap operas and international productions. Some of the soap operas in which he worked are: “Never forget you”, “Acorralada”, “Bought love”, “The face of Analía”, “Wild heart”, “The ghost of Elena”, “The face of revenge” , among other.

She achieved all this after becoming famous in a reality show called “Protagonistas de novela”, in which she met William Levy, who would be her greatest love to date. In addition to being an actress, she has been the image of prestigious brands throughout her life, so she is also a professional model, which is not a minor thing because it has helped her position herself in countries like Mexico Y USA.