Elizabeth Gutiérrez: what made William Levy stop loving her | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Actor William Levy surprised a few months ago by announcing that he was again separated from his wife Elizabeth Gutiérrez. Although it is not the first time they have gone through a crisis of such magnitude, the news still surprised the audience.

Levy and Gutiérrez maintained a relationship for almost two decades, which resulted in their two children: Christopher Alexander and Kailey Alexandra. The artists met in 2002, when they participated in the Telemundo reality show “Soap Opera Stars”.

It was on the set of the program that they fell madly in love and that same year they decided to formalize. This is how they remained united for many years, although on several occasions they made themselves known. extramarital affairs by the Cuban.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez met on a television show (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

WHAT MADE WILLIAM LEVY STOP LOVING ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ

People say that William Levy cheated on his wife with four actresses, one of his most notorious slips being the that he would have had with Jacqueline Bracamontes. Although he tried to deny what was confirmed by the Mexican, the truth is that the Caribbean finds it difficult to maintain a commitment, which is the reason why he never married Gutiérrez.

Jacky Bracamontes told in his biographical book “The catwalk of my life” that he had a romantic relationship with William Levy (Photo: IMDB)

Doesn’t like to be ‘tied down’

William is a being who enjoys his freedom and does not want to tie himself to ties that make him feel limited. In an old interview, the histrion stated that he was with Elizabeth because he simply wanted it that way and not out of obligation, which is why he has decided to separate on several occasions and they have resumed theirs without major problems: “I want to be there because I was born to be there”.

It is in this way that he would decide to take breaks from his courtship, every time he feels ‘out of love’ with his partner.

William Levy is an American actor and model of Cuban origin (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

WHAT EXACTLY DOES JACKY BRACAMONTES SAY ABOUT WILLIAM LEVY IN HIS BOOK “THE WALKWAY OF MY LIFE”?

Jacky Bracamontes told in his biographical book “The catwalk of my life that she started dating William Levy to see what would happen and then discuss a possible relationship. In addition, she assured that the Cuban actor gave her to understand that she was no longer with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, although in reality they were still in a relationship.

As Bracamontes described in her autobiography, she and Levy met in 2009 when they starred in “Sortilege”, a Televisa soap opera. According to his story, the romance would have gone from fiction to reality until it ended abruptly. You can find more information here.

WHAT HAPPENED IN “NOVEL PROTAGONISTS”?

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez participated in the second season of tv showbut none of them were consecrated as winners, although they did take the prize of having found love, at least for that time.

However, not everything was rosy for the couple of actors during their time on said reality show. And it is that their flirtations and first kisses became one of the main themes of the program, attracting a lot of attention.