Elizabeth has long Covid: preparations for her funeral are speeding up. Photo and video

Her Majesty’s health does not improve, after contracting the Coronavirus in February. And as plans to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee are finalized, Operation London Bridge is also rushing ahead. With a particular detail on the bells

On 21 April he will turn 96 and if his health has been exceptional so far, Queen Elizabeth of England is beginning to blame advanced age. During a video call to inaugurate a new unit of the Royal London Hospital, she revealed to those present that she is suffering from a form of long Covid after contracting the virus in February. “This horrible pandemic. The virus leaves you very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? ”She asked other patients and nurses. It is precisely the exhaustion caused by Sars-Cov-2 could be one of the reasons for the many cancellations of events that have recently rained on the queen’s agenda. It is no coincidence that at this time the preparations for her death have intensified. By a bitter combination, just as the Platinum Jubilee ones are being finalized in June – photo | video

LONDON BRIDGE OPERATION – «London Bridge is down», London Bridge has fallen. This is the coded communication to announce the death of the sovereign. And even if the subjects are hoping it will happen as late as possible, it would be naive not to start preparing. Operation London Bridge, that is, her Majesty’s funeral, has already begun and in a hurry, given Elizabeth’s health conditions, the churches of the kingdom are preparing. In recent weeks, the small leather shops of the country have been invaded by orders for the “muffles” to be placed on the 16,000 bells throughout Great Britain. These are leather accessories to be tied around the clapper of the bells to make them sound muted, a sign of respect for the mourning of the royal family. They are special products, not all leather artisans are able to manufacture them, and so those who still produce them recorded a doubling of orders from one month to the next, reveals the Mail on Sunday. «Applying the muffles makes the sound of the bells muffled, almost a hum, rather than a trill. More suited to the period of mourning, ”explained Vicki Chapman, spokesperson for the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers, the British association of bell ringers. English churches have not used the mute since the death of King George VI, father of Elizabeth, in 1952. Since then the old leather devices have fallen into disrepair and new ones are needed. Each bell needs two muffles for a total of around 100 euros.

HEALTH OF HER MAJESTY – Long Covid is not the only ailment to worry about. The queen has had mobility problems for some time, due to pain in her legs and back. We all lived walking with her cane during the commemoration mass for her husband Philip. Apart from this occasion, she has not moved from her residences for six months. And we will probably never see her again outside of Windsor Castle where she now resides. Between her rooms, it is said, she travels in a wheelchair, but she would never be seen in public so fragile. To move around the castle estate, she was given a golf buggy, an electric car worth over 70,000 euros, with four seats and a range of 80 kilometers. In this way the sovereign can accompany her beloved corgi dogs out of her.

