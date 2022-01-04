Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud in the Theranos trial

A federal jury in San Jose, California judged the 37-year-old Elizabeth Holmes guilty of four felonies in the trial resulting from the failure of his Silicon Valley start-up Theranos for which he risks up to twenty years in prison. The jury found the former Theranos CEO not guilty of four other criminal charges. On the three remaining fraud allegations, the jury remained stalled, according to the Associated Press.

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty

The jury, made up of eight men and four women, deliberated more than 50 hours in alternating phases during the Christmas and New Year period and arrived at the conviction for Holmes, founder and CEO of the failed blood test company. The woman, who had founded her company at the age of 19, promising to use faster and cheaper diagnostic tools and thus revolutionizing blood testing compared to traditional laboratories was now a Silicon Valley star.

For the moment, the former CEO will not go to jail, until the sentence is revealed. The businesswoman pleaded not guilty to nine counts of computer fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit computer fraud. Eventually, she was convicted of three counts of computer fraud and one charge of conspiring to commit computer fraud. Each of these charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

A Hollywood rise

Elizabeth Holmes’ career was so surprising and fast that it was compared to that of Steve Jobs, so much so that it captured the attention of Hollywood, stimulating films and television adaptations, including the limited series “The Dropout”By Hulu, starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, which premieres on March 3.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 and, shortly thereafter, left Stanford University to work full-time at the start-up, raising nearly $ 1 billion. With Theranos, Holmes promised revolutionary technology with a simple blood test. In 2015, a Wall Street Journal investigation conducted by investigative reporter John Carryrou revealed that Theranos’ technology was not working and that Elizabeth Holmes was deceiving investors and business partners.

The process

Allegations of fraud have been leveled not only at Holmes but also at her business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani who will face a separate trial later this year.

The trial of the woman, which began in September, is a good indicator of the provisions against crime in the world of white-collar workers, so the sentence is very likely to be exemplary.

In 2018, Theranos paid a $ 500,000 fine to settle civil securities fraud charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Before the company dissolved and was liquidated in the same year, it had to deal with several lawsuits with partners and investors.

Two film projects on Holmes

Two Holmes-centered projects are currently underway. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” starring Amanda Seyfried as the founder of Theranos, aforementioned, and Apple Original Films’ “Bad Blood,” directed by Adam McKay and starring Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes. The latter project is still under development.

Roberta Rosella

04/01/2022