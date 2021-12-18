Elizabeth Holmes | jury deliberations on startupper are underway

Elizabeth Holmes, at the start of jury deliberations on the startupper (On Saturday 18 December 2021)

The trial ends: after three months and dozens of witnesses, the fate of the former Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes is in the hands of 12 jurors. There jury received final instructions from the judge and initiated the resolutions. This is what the Ansa news agency reports. READ ALSO -> The US Electoral Commission says there is no evidence of a fraud The eight men and four women who make it up will have to decide if the 37-year-old is guilty of fraud for Theranos, the start-up that had promised to revolutionize the industry of laboratories for medical analysis. If the 37-year-old woman who had promised to revolutionize blood tests is found guilty, she could face decades in prison. Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, in … Read up on journalism

