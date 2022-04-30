“Elizabeth Holmes knew how to answer what she did not know with what she did know”

Although she is considered a film actress, Amanda Seyfried was always willing to work on television, which is why her participation in big love , veronica mars and the new Twin Peaks . Now it’s no surprise that after her Oscar nomination for playing Marion Davies in Mank , has agreed to star in a series for Disney +. In The dropout : The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes plays the businesswoman who, after convincing investors that her company had discovered a method to simplify blood tests, was convicted of fraud and is currently awaiting a sentence that could reach 20 years in prison.

What was it like recording the series while the trial against Elizabeth Holmes was taking place?

It was absolutely crazy. We were learning new information all the time, which led us to question whether we were on the right track. We felt that it was, but at the same time that something could appear that would change the entire perception of this case. Let’s just say that simultaneously there were a lot of things going on in court while we were filming. And that made it all feel so much more real. Many times I was on the set and I forgot that my lines had been said by someone real, that I was being judged for their decisions.

What is your opinion about her?

In the first conversations I had with the directors and creators of the series, it was clear to me that he is someone who gives himself completely. That is indisputable. But I did not make a diagnosis of his personality. I had a very human look. The first thing I do as an actress when I have to play a real person is try to identify with them as much as possible. That was a bit tricky with Elizabeth Holmes. But as I got to know her through the script and the footage I saw of her, the only thing I felt was compassion from her. In a way I fell in love with her and that must be my job. In order to connect with someone you have to fall in love regardless of what she has done or who she is. I think there was a real dedication in her that led her to do what she did, whether that dedication was to becoming a millionaire or maybe saving lives.

Why do you think you were able to convince so many prepared people?

Because she believed in herself. From a psychological point of view, if you want to be convinced of something and you work hard to achieve it, there will come a time when you will have to decide if what you believe is true or not. Our brains are wonderful, and we can forget things and convince ourselves of others. Elizabeth Holmes was very capable when it came to creating things, particularly the story of Theranos and her invention. I know that if she had met him, she would have been able to sell me sand. That was one of the reasons why she didn’t want to meet her, because she knew what she was capable of. I’m sure that while she was promoting her company, she must have had to answer questions from people specializing in public health, science and medicine. But she knew how to answer what she didn’t know with what she did know. She was an incredible actress and in that sense very efficient. She could have used that talent for something good, which she did until her proposal stopped working.

Holmes has a very peculiar way of speaking. How did he manage to imitate you perfectly?

When I play a real person, my method is to try to marry what I know about that person with my own experiences. There is always going to be a part of me in each character and I have to try to use what I have. I had to make a big effort to speak like her because my voice is so much higher than hers. To make matters worse, she spoke with a very serious voice because she felt that she generated more impact. I did what I felt was necessary to get the audience that knows Holmes to join us. That was my only concern.

What are the questions about Holmes that are still being asked?

The essence of this story is that people want to know what happened. There are many questions. Elizabeth Holmes is still a mystery and this is a good opportunity to learn more about her. Much of what we propose is assumed, but those assumptions are based on facts. The idea of ​​doing this series was to get us into a world that we didn’t have access to before. The audience wants to know your motives. That’s why the voice is something that changes as the episodes progress. When people met Holmes, she already spoke with that deep voice, but in the series we meet her when she is a teenager and she speaks with a common voice. She then she evolves because that is what the series aims at. Show you who she was before and who she became after.