Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of scam

US entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos and accused of the “biggest scam ever” in the US startup environment, has been convicted of scam by a California federal court. Holmes, 37, was accused of lying and deceiving investors and clients of Theranos for years, promising them a blood testing technology that could have revolutionized healthcare but was never developed.

He risks 20 years in prison: his sentence will be decided in one of the next hearings of the trial, which began in September 2021.

Holmes was found guilty on four counts of fraud, including the most important one of lying to Theranos investors. Instead, she was found innocent on four other counts involving her dealings with trial patients, while on three other counts the jury failed to reach a verdict.

The Holmes process has been observed with great attention in the United States, especially by those involved in technology companies and for some time have reported how many of them receive billionaire investments and quotes on the basis of simple promises, despite the lack of concrete products to offer. to their customers. However, the issue remains highly debated, given that according to some it remains impossible to draw a clear line between entrepreneurial unscrupulousness and outright scam.

Elizabeth Holmes made history by becoming Silicon Valley’s youngest non-heiress billionaire and one of the rare CEOs. She has now made history again by becoming the first Silicon Valley CEO to be convicted of a white-collar crime, ”she told the Washington Post Margaret O’Mara, a fraud and corruption expert who teaches at the University of Washington.

Theranos’ technology had been peddled by Holmes as revolutionary: the company had built a machine the size of an old desktop computer that made it possible to do blood tests by taking a blood sample from a fingertip from patients. According to Holmes, Theranos’ machine could carry out up to two hundred different tests with one drop of blood, including those for HIV, blood type, and for viruses of any kind.

Starting in 2003, Holmes managed to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from large and famous investors including the famous Australian entrepreneur Rupert Murdoch, making Theranos reach a valuation of 9 billion dollars in ten years.

His promises were never kept: it all began to collapse in 2015, when a detailed investigation of the Wall Street Journal revealed that Holmes and former Theranos general manager, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, with whom Holmes was having an affair, had told a great many lies about the reliability of the blood tests and practical demonstrations of the machinery performed up to that point. Theranos was finally liquidated in 2018.

During the trial, Holmes denied all charges and defended herself by explaining that she never realized that the technology behind Theranos’ machinery, which was developed by her technology department, did not actually work. The defense strategy was also based on describing her as a victim of emotional and sexual abuse by her partner and associate, Sunny Balwani, who will be tried separately.

The New York Times writes that Holmes is expected to appeal the conviction.