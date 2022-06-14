Elizabeth Hurley Turns Up the Heat Celebrating 57 in a Cut-Out Versace Dress

Nearly two decades after shocking the world (and making fashion history) in her black safety-pin dress from the luxury brand, the “Bedazzled” actress chose an equally sexy Versace look to celebrate her birthday.

On Sunday, Hurley, who turned 57 on June 10, posed on Instagram in a bright pink chainmail dress with wild cutouts.

Related news

Instead of being tied down with gold safety pins, her mini birthday was kept closed with little gold disks, but she still showed plenty of skin.

Hurley posed alongside his lookalike son, Damian, who showed off a black Versace suit and luscious hair worthy of a shampoo commercial.

The 20-year-old IMG model, whose father is the late financier Steve Bing, captioned her photo series, “Family Affair.”

She also shared some solo photos “on the way” to her model mother’s “birthday celebrations.”

The “Royals” queen captioned her own snaps, “Having a @versace moment????”, tagging her son, designer Donatella Versace, and her stylist, Mike Adler.

“Both are so beautiful!!!! ??????,” Donatella commented.

In 1994, Hurley wore her pinned black dress to the premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” alongside then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

Since then, stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid and Miranda Kerr have paid homage to the unforgettable dress. Damian even nodded to his mom’s most famous look in a Versace blazer with safety pins in 2019, and Lady Gaga is holding Hurley’s original in 2012.

Hurley’s latest look is also reminiscent of the purple cut-out dress she wore to the CFDA Awards in 1999, which she brought out of her closet for Harper’s Bazaar in 2020.

Perhaps we’ll see her pull out her birthday dress in a few decades too.