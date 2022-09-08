Elizabeth II 1926-2022 | Reactions from the arts community
Posted at 4:18 p.m.
Helen Mirren
I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman who, with or without a crown, was the epitome of nobility.
Helen Mirren, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the film The Queenby Stephen Frears (2006)
Sir Elton John
She had an inspiring presence around her, and she led the country through some of our brightest times, and our darkest, with grace, decency and genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her deeply.
Sir Elton John, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998
Mick Jagger
All my life, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood, I remember watching the highlights of his marriage on television. I remember her as a beautiful young woman, even the nation’s beloved grandmother. My deepest condolences go out to the royal family.
Mick Jagger
Rufus Wainwright
I can’t believe we lost Her Majesty the Queen of England today. I had the honor of singing for her a few years ago at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day in 2012. I had also met her cousin Lord Harewood who had died just before I met her . They were very close. He was a big fan of music and opera. It was very moving to meet Her Majesty. It’s the end of an era. Goodbye !
Rufus Wainwright
Duran Duran
Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK longer than any other British monarch. She dedicated her life to the people and was an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She has seen changes beyond what we can imagine. She faced challenges that she overcame time and time again. His life was remarkable in many ways. She will be missed by all of us and we are grateful for the incredible service she has rendered to the citizens of Great Britain and Commonwealth countries. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family. His death ends a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.
Duran Duran
Ozzy Osbourne
I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest queen. With a heavy heart I say the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II is devastating.
Ozzy Osbourne
Annie Lenox
One of my earliest memories of the late 1950s, of me standing by the side of the road among a crowd of people, waving little Union Jack flags as we waited for the royal carriage to pass. The Queen had arrived to open a new bridge on the outskirts of Aberdeen. Everything was grand and festive, with everyone hoping to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty. Huge excitement and expectation was in the air. Suddenly the largest Rolls-Royce limo appeared and I remember seeing a gloved hand waving outside the window. […] I think she did an incredible job of staying the course through the extraordinary events of her reign and her life. Whether you are pro or anti-monarchy, there is no doubt that she fully performed her quintessential duties until just days before her passing. I doubt anyone can compare to her.
Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox