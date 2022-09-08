Elizabeth II 1926-2022 | Reactions from the arts community

One of my earliest memories of the late 1950s, of me standing by the side of the road among a crowd of people, waving little Union Jack flags as we waited for the royal carriage to pass. The Queen had arrived to open a new bridge on the outskirts of Aberdeen. Everything was grand and festive, with everyone hoping to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty. Huge excitement and expectation was in the air. Suddenly the largest Rolls-Royce limo appeared and I remember seeing a gloved hand waving outside the window. […] I think she did an incredible job of staying the course through the extraordinary events of her reign and her life. Whether you are pro or anti-monarchy, there is no doubt that she fully performed her quintessential duties until just days before her passing. I doubt anyone can compare to her.