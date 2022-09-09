Elizabeth II, a true pop icon, blessed bread for British industry

Why did Elizabeth II become a pop figure? Because she is a queen who used her sense of staging seriously and who lived with the times – remember that she had been on Twitter since 2014 and Instagram since 2019. She gathered around her all the cream of the pop on his birthdays: Elton John, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and, more recently, Shawn Mendes. Her taste for detail and colors was reflected even in her outfits, with a dress, a hat and a bag that always matched.

If the fortune of Elizabeth II is estimated at 370 million pounds sterling, or more than 425 million euros, the British monarchy would bring 1.7 billion pounds sterling to the coffers of the State thanks to tourism (ex: marriages princely) and derived products. The figure she represents has also generated profits for the pop culture industry for decades.

As the monarch left us yesterday at the age of 96, let’s take a look at the income her figure has generated in the artistic and commercial realms.

In images, in pictures

With 40 episodes and 4 seasons, the Anglo-American series “The Crown”, produced by Netflix – whose filming is currently on hiatus “by respect” – was viewed by more than 100 million households. The first season would have cost between 130 and 140 million dollars for Netflix. It is difficult to assess the direct financial impact, but it is a success for the platform.

Staying in the images, Andy Warhol’s “Reigning Queens”, created by series in 1985, are essential. Based on a 1975 photograph of Elizabeth II by Peter Grugeon, the artist notably produced 40 regular editions of this print in different colors (blue, pink, purple, turquoise…). These engravings increase in value over time. Collectors have particularly seen the price of these portraits explode in recent months. A Blue Queen sold last April for $403,200. In January, another was purchased for $480,696, more than triple the original estimate. In June, a pink Queen Elizabeth sold for $423,249, compared to $232,380 for another pink print two years ago.

In music

In the musical field, the declaration of love written in 1969 by the Beatles cannot be forgotten. On a light tone and a playful guitar, “Her Majesty” tells how great the monarch is “a pretty girl“. Paul McCartney, who wrote it, goes so far as to say that”one day i will make her mine“. Not appearing on the cover of the album “Abbey Road” but nevertheless very present on the 33 turns, it is considered as the first hidden song of rock music. Sold more than 30 million times, the album is part of those who have been the most listened to in the world.

In another register, we also remember the single “God Save The Queen”, composed by the punk rock group “Sex Pistols” in 1977 on the occasion of the Queen’s silver jubilee. “There is no future“; “She (the Queen, editor’s note) is not a human being“; “The fascist regime“: the song’s cheeky lyrics have become a real anti-monarchy anthem. A week and a half after the song was released, 150,000 copies had been sold. The single was reissued this year on the occasion of 70 years of reign of the Queen and was number 1 in sales in the United Kingdom.

Work entitled “God Save The Queen”, created by artist Jamie Reid for the British punk band Sex Pistols in 1977, during the exhibition “The Queen: Art and Image” at the Ulster Museum in Belfast (Northern Ireland, 2012 ). ©AFP

In figurines

On the occasion of the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth II, last June, a new type of figurine appeared in her likeness: the “Barbie collector Elizabeth II” doll, made by the American toy giant Mattel. In limited edition, the doll, sold at a price of 75 dollars, is now sold out on the site. It should be noted that the other “Tribute Collection Doll” from Mattel are sold between 35 and 45 dollars.

©AFP

Among the other objects bearing the effigy of the monarch are also the collector coins. For example, for its platinum jubilee, two special commemorative coins were minted: one for 50 cents and one for 5 pounds.

Still in the memorabilia, we can base ourselves on the figures of the Diamond Jubilee (2012). With five million cups and pottery sold, the sale of souvenirs would have generated around 200 million pounds, or 240 million euros. In terms of tourist revenue, the event reportedly brought in 145 million in London alone.