Elizabeth II and Juan Carlos I, a family affair

The invitation to Elizabeth II’s funeral extended to Juan Carlos I, fallen from grace in Spain, it shows the strength of the ties between the British and Spanish royal families, both descendants of the British queen Victoria.

“I present to you my cousin,” Juan Carlos I once joked, referring to the monarch who died on Thursday at the age of 96, whom his son Felipe VI was “Aunt Lilibeth”.

Isabel II and Juan Carlos I were distant cousins, as great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria, the great British imperial monarch, who reigned for 64 years, between 1837 and 1901.

With his 9 children and 42 grandchildrenVictoria was able to sow European royalty with descendants and strengthen British influence.

In the case of the Spanish king emeritus, the link is established when the grandfather of Juan Carlos, Alfonso XIII, married in 1906 Victoria Eugenia de Battenberg, granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

It was his grandmother Victoria Eugenia who taught the boy Juan Carlos “to pronounce the Spanish r’s to attenuate his French accent”, explains Laurence Debray in “My Fallen King”, about the monarch emeritus.

The ties of both families are double, because Sofia, the mother of Felipe VI of Spain, comes from the Greek royal family, like the late Felipe de Edinburgh, husband of Elizabeth II.

– I support the king in the transition –

Kinship is not a guarantee of harmonious relations, because great belligerents of World War I had Victoria as a grandmother.

However, it may have played a role in the invitations to Elizabeth II’s funeral, because Spain will escape the rule of one guest per country -with consort-, and, that will allow Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to attend, but also Juan Carlos I, who abdicated in 2014, and his wife Sofía.

Juan Carlos found great support in Isabel II when he became head of state after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

“Throughout those precarious first years on the Spanish throne, Juan Carlos regularly sought advice from his British cousin,” can be read in “Queen of Our Times,” Robert’s biography of Elizabeth II. Hardman.

“I used to call her on the phone quite often,” remembered in that book Antony Aclan, former British ambassador in Madrid.

It so happens that Juan Carlos has an open case in a London court: a lawsuit for harassment filed by his ex-lover Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a 58-year-old Danish businesswoman.

The former head of state voluntarily went into exile in the United Arab Emirates in mid-2020, stalked by suspicions of corruption due to the opaque origin of his fortune, and his invitation has not gone down well in some Spanish sectors.

Felipe VI has tried to distance himself from his father and, since it settled abroad, They have only met personally once, in Madrid, in a visit that did not go far, so the possibility of a snapshot of both together has aroused interest.

Elizabeth II’s good relations with Juan Carlos and Felipe VI were also evident in their appointment as knights of the Order of the Garter, the most important British chivalric order, founded in the 14th century.

Only a short list of foreigners are part of the order, eight in total, all monarchs and former monarchs, which highlights that two are members of the Spanish Royal House.

With the new British monarch, Carlos III, there is a glimpse of continuity in the good real Madrid-London connection. Accompanied by his first wife, Diana of Wales, he spent several summers in the residence of the Spanish monarchs on the island of Mallorca (east).

Interestingly, Carlos and Diana’s decision to start their honeymoon in Gibraltar, the British territory at the southern end of the Iberian Peninsula that Madrid claims, meant that Sofía and Juan Carlos did not attend their wedding.