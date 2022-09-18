Elizabeth II of England, the presence in the cinema of the historical symbol – Revista Así

During the 70 years in which Elizabeth II of England ruled, she not only witnessed the territorial and political restructuring of Europe in the 20th century, but also the rise and fall of various political systems of considerable importance.

But, in addition, the sovereign became a symbol of permanence. When she was still a princess, she was of paramount importance during the ravages of World War II in London. As queen, she has shaken hands with Harry Truman, danced with Gerald Ford and, more recently, has conversed with Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. She also starred in welcoming Olympic delegates from around the world at the unforgettable London 2012. But, above all, the monarch is the emblem of an England that has managed to survive difficult situations for more than half a century.

Beyond her political role, Elizabeth II has been key to understanding the peculiarities of her country. In one way or another, she was present in the great legal and social decisions. More recently, she in the debate on the monarchy as a collective heritage. During her last years, and after going through family scandals, the death of Diana of Wales and her widowhood, Elizabeth II demonstrated her transcendence as her leader.

Something that did not go unnoticed for cinema, television and, now, streaming. The life of Isabel II has been reported from all areas, formats and points of view. Specifically, her remarkable influence on what happens in England and even in the rest of the world. A curious honor of hers that makes her one of the most represented personalities in the world of entertainment.

All this while she was alive and fulfilling her duties at Buckingham Palace. The review of her footprint in the entertainment world is a recognition of the impact of her reign. These are some of the stellar representations of her.

A DETAILED CHRONICLE OF HIS LIFE

Netflix’s series “The Crown” has dedicated four seasons to delving into the life of Elizabeth II. She has done it in an original way, combining a fictional story with an almost intimate tone that humanized the often distant image of the monarch. First Claire Foy, then Olivia Colman and now Imelda Staunton provided an emotional portrait of the queen. Especially, when carefully delving into the most personal aspect of a public figure known for her discretion.

The Netflix version of the sovereign also allowed herself the exception of reflecting on the country she represents. As the character matured, she showed the context and the society that she helped sustain. From the first years of instability, tumultuous events and even direct confrontations with political leaders. The figure of Elizabeth II in “The Crown” became the center of a formal journey through the idea of ​​England as an empire, first, and then as a country in search of her identity.

For creator Peter Morgan, narrating the life of the queen became a meticulous task that encompassed all the spaces and dimensions of her personality. Which allowed, despite the subtle criticism of the crown, to analyze Elizabeth II beyond the perception of her as a public figure.

A QUEEN FACING A HISTORICAL RUPTURE

The death of Diana of Wales was one of the most critical moments that the British crown went through in recent decades. Stephen Frears’ movie “The Queen” not only portrayed him in an elegant and well-constructed way. It also put a human spin on a situation that shook the culture on more than one point and reframed the value of symbols in England.

With Helen Mirren in the lead, the film reflects in depth on the role of the monarch in the midst of an unprecedented national duel. At the same time, it shows her in every sense of her duty. The feature film is a conscious and well-constructed analysis of the idea of ​​Elizabeth II as a fundamental pillar of English consciousness.

The plot, reviewed by critics days after the princess’s death, has an intimate air that is moving for its kindness. Especially, for the way in which at the end she remembers that Elizabeth II was educated to carry the spirit of a country on her shoulders. Mirren portrays the queen from her moral strength, but, at the same time, from her humanity.

THE WOMAN WHO WAS ONCE A NAUGHTY YOUNG

Among the multiple looks at Queen Elizabeth II there is even room for romantic comedy. This is the case of “A Royal Night Out”, the curious film by Julian Jarrold that shows an imaginary but profoundly human facet of Elizabeth II, played by Sarah Gadon. Known for her stoic role during World War II, the then princess remained in London during the German siege. So that by the end of the conflict she had not only become a symbol of hope and will, but she was placed in the crosshairs of England on the strength of her younger generation.

However, “A Royal Night Out” moves away from all those points. Which allows him to show a curious reinvention of what could have happened on the historic May 8, 1945. The day the Allied victory in Europe was declared, London celebrated with unprecedented nonchalance.

The film shows that, in addition, its princesses allowed themselves, for once, to be just two young people in the middle of a bustling city. It did not happen – at least, there is no evidence about it – but the film has enough pulse and grace to show an unusually happy Elizabeth II. A detail that makes this experiment a novel look at the sober life of the queen.

A HISTORICAL EARLY CALL

Since she was a child, the life of Elizabeth II was complicated. Her father, George VI, was not destined for the throne. So the future sovereign spent a good part of her childhood away from royal pomp. But when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated because of her relationship with Wallis Simpson, Elizabeth’s life changed forever. Although not only due to the fact that she became the future heiress of a country in transition, but also because of her unprecedented role in a family that had been discreet and far removed from Buckingham’s intrigues.

The film “The King’s Speech” portrays this curious time and, in addition, allows us to scrutinize Elizabeth II from a rarely seen point of view: the girl who was not destined for power and understood through her father the sense of duty. But beyond that, she was able to shoulder the extent of responsibility on her shoulders in a tough time. The conception of that perspective is laced with a subtle sense of patriotism and honor that she touches by her emotional sincerity.

In the end, George VI became an admired and loved king. However, it was Isabel, under the wing of her family and turned into hope for her future, who understood the value of the symbol.

A COMIC LOOK AT A PECULIAR FAMILY

The series “The Windsors” is perhaps the strangest version of the British royal family. Produced by Channel 4 and created by Bert Tyler-Moore, it imagines English royalty from its most extravagant features. And as if that weren’t enough, it turns into jokes — some of them bawdy — everything related to the complex history of its members.

But there is something to highlight: Isabel II is still considered a point of enormous value and interest. Also, one of enormous weight within this dysfunctional home that, coincidentally, symbolically governs a kingdom. With stepmothers, womanizers, ironies and laughter, “The Windsors” is the most eloquent attempt to show the extravagant British point of view on its symbols, even one as traditional and severe as the crown.

A RARE EVENT

British actress Emma Thompson was chosen to bear the crown of Elizabeth II on the television screen. It was in a drama that reconstructs the incident in which an intruder slipped into Buckingham Palace, in 1982, and reached the same room as the sovereign. A 30-minute chapter titled Walking the dogs.

Belonging to the “Playhouse presents” series, it recreates the moment when Michael Fagan, 31, circumvented security by jumping the outer walls of the palace, crossing the gardens and accessing Elizabeth II’s room.

THE LAST ISABEL II

The last time we have seen an interpretation of Elizabeth II on the big screen was in “Spencer”. The film, nominated for the past Oscars, stars Kristen Stewart and recounts the last Christmas that Princess Lady Di lived with the Windsors, before her divorce from Prince Charles. Scottish actress Stella Gonet was in charge of giving life to the queen in this film directed by Pablo Larraín.