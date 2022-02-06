Elizabeth II reappears in Sandringham for the first Platinum Jubilee 2022 cake – Corriere.it

Smiling, dressed in blue, a cane to support herself, the queen reappeared on Saturday 5 February in public to take part in Sandringham House in Norfolk (where she moved from Windsor in late January), at a small reception. The occasion to cut the first Jubilee cake and thank the small local community of Sandringham, some charities and families with children. On the cake, the logo chosen through a competition open to all, and won by a young design student who created for Her Majesty what has already been renamed Spaghetti Crow ”: the crown drawn by a continuous line. The sovereign in Sandringham for her Accession Day: on February 6 she crosses the milestone of 70 years of her reign. Never any of her before her. A sovereign of records that the United Kingdom is about to celebrate for a whole year with the climax in June (in the long weekend of 2-5 June). And in these days destined to make history, Her Majesty wanted to go back to where it all started, in Sandringham. Where her father George VI died in his sleep and she became queen at the age of 25. In Sandringham, where her husband Philip had retired at Wood Farm in recent years. Saturday was also the first public reception she took part in since last October before Cop26 (and the health woes). The queen chatted with members of some charities, from the Women’s Institute, to Little Discoverers and West Norfolk Befriending. Ironic, as always, he thanked for the flowers offered by a little girl But they are magnificent, thank you, remembered the Norfolk flood in 1953 and above all joked with the guests, including the then nineteen year old cook who helped prepare the Coronation chicken , served for his coronation in 1953. (Text: Enrica Roddolo)