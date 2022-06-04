Elizabeth II reappears to celebrate 70 years of her reign | International

The celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II (96 years old) began this Thursday in London at 11:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) with the Trooping the color, the massive military parade that is celebrated at beginning of June the official birthday of the sovereign. Tens of thousands of people flocked to the British capital to greet a queen who arrives at the event at the height of her popularity. Some of them had spent the night in the open, camped on The Mall, the avenue that leads to Buckingham, to reserve a place in the first rows and witness the parade of 1,500 officers and the subsequent flight of the Royal Air Force over the palace. Late on Thursday, Buckingham reported that the queen will not participate in the ceremony to be held this Friday in her honor at St. Paul’s Cathedral, after feeling unwell after the parade.

More information

This Thursday the monarch had not gone to the stable yard to review the troops and supervise the presentation of the banners of each regiment (the colors). They did it in the place, on horseback, his son Charles of England; his grandson, William, the Duke of Cambridge; and his daughter, Princess Anne of England. Elizabeth II waited on her balcony – the first of her two appearances this Thursday – for the regiments to reach her.

The celebrations will continue this Friday with a great religious ceremony in the cathedral of San Pablo. The queen had planned to attend, but, after attending the parades the day before, her attendance was canceled due to the indisposition that she suffered. “Given the travel and activity required to participate in the National Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty has, with a heavy heart, decided that she will not attend,” the palace said in a statement. . The queen did participate in the traditional lighting of the headlights at Windsor Castle on Thursday night. “[A la reina] would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making today [por el jueves] be a memorable occasion”, concluded the text.

Video: Marina Navas, Paula Casado

Despite her 96 years and the mobility problems reported by the British royal house, the queen had reappeared to preside over the military parade, in which she was the protagonist of the most iconic image of the House of Windsor: the greeting from the balcony of the palace after observing the low flight of the Red Arrows and the spit firewith its trail of colors of the British flag, the Union Jack.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The monarch went out on the balcony accompanied by her cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and flanked by her son and heir, Charles of England (73 years old) and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. , Guillermo and Kate, their three children, and other members of the royal family, among whom were neither his son Prince Andrew, accused in a US court of sexual abuse of a minor, nor his grandson, Prince Henry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday with a concert and show in honor of the queen, and thousands of street celebrations across the country with food, parties, concerts, religious celebrations, and even a national contest to come up with a new pudding recipe, the so-called Jubilee pudding, sponsored by the prestigious house of deli Fortnum & Mason, provider for decades of the royal house. On Sunday, another parade will close the four days of festivities.

Atmosphere in The Mall, the great avenue that leads to Buckingham Palace, during the act.

TOLGA AKMEN (EFE)

Before the start of the celebrations, on Wednesday night, Buckingham Palace had also released an official message from the queen in which she thanked her subjects “in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth” for their participation in the Jubilee. as well as the organizers of the celebrations for their work.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill that has been shown to me and I hope that the coming days will be an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved over the past 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” the queen said. a text that she has signed as “Elizabeth R.”, her first name in English and the letter erre of queenqueen in Latin.

Most Britons defend the monarchy as the system they prefer for the country. 62% believe that the United Kingdom should remain a monarchy in the future, while 22% believe that the country should change to a system with an elected head of state. Among the royal family, the queen is undoubtedly the most popular. 81% of citizens have a positive view of her and her reign, according to the measurement maintained for years by the YouGov polling company, which has taken the pulse of citizens on the occasion of her Jubilee.

Prince Louis, son of William of England and Kate Middleton, with his grandmother, the queen. The boy, aged four, covers his ears during the flight of Royal Air Force fighters over Buckingham. DANIEL LEAL (AFP)

Last year, the queen lived her second tonus horribilis —on the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh; the pandemic; the headaches caused by his grandson Enrique and his wife; and the scandal of the sexual abuse accusation against her son, Prince Andrew. In the year of the Jubilee, the monarch has wanted to show that she is still at the foot of the canyon. If his predecessors earned nicknames like Guillermo the ConquerorAlfred the big one or Edward the confessorroyal historian Hugo Vickers suggested in February to call her the Unbreakable, because “She never expected to be queen, and yet she embraced that duty without hesitation.”

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.