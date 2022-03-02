Elizabeth II recovers from covid-19 in Windsor with new audiences and visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren | People

Almost ten days after the announcement of her contagion of covid-19, and to relieve her subjects, Queen Elizabeth II takes significant steps in recovering from the disease. The 95 years of the sovereign —which next April will be 96— caused a certain fear that the ailment could get complicated. However, the British media point to the opposite: the monarch is not only stable, but she is improving rapidly.

Elizabeth II is passing the coronavirus in Windsor, an hour from London, but is already moving to nearby areas. In fact, on Sunday she went to nearby Frogmore, which is within the castle grounds, just a mile away. This is confirmed by the newspaper TheDailyMailwhich states that the sovereign went to that house to meet with two of her grandchildren and some of her great-grandchildren.

Apparently, the queen spent Sunday afternoon with William of England and Kate Middleton and with the couple’s three children, Jorge, Carlota and Luis, aged eight, six and three. In addition, Beatrice of York, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and her daughter, Sienna, born just over five months ago, the 12th great-granddaughter and the youngest of the queen, were also present at the meeting. According to the newspaper, it was the first time that she met with members of her family after testing positive for covid-19. Frogmore is the 10-bedroom house that Henry of England and Meghan Markle restored a couple of years ago, but where they barely lived. Therefore, the couple decided to transfer it, fully furnished, to Eugenia de York, youngest daughter of Andrés and Sarah Ferguson, who apparently was not present at the family reunion.

Little by little, the queen’s agenda begins to fill up, albeit virtually. This Tuesday and for the first time since her contagion, she has had two virtual appointments. In two videoconferences, the sovereign attended the Andorran diplomat Carles Jordana Madero, who presented her credentials as ambassador of the Principality of Andorra in the United Kingdom, and also Kedella Younous Hamidi, ambassador of the Republic of Chad. The royal house has wanted to share images of both audiences on their social networks, in which the sovereign is seen through a screen, dressed in green and adorned with a pearl necklace.

There was another major event scheduled in which the monarch had planned to participate, but which has been postponed for the time being, and not for health reasons. On Wednesday, March 2, Elizabeth and other members of the royal family were to give a grand reception for more than 500 people, mostly members of the diplomatic corps, at Windsor Castle, but on the recommendation of the British Foreign Office and with reason of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine has decided to suspend it.

When last Sunday, February 20, the British sovereign tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced from Buckingham that she had “mild symptoms” of a catarrhal type and that, therefore, she would maintain “light tasks”. However, throughout the week the palace announced that the queen was suspending her activities due to illness, something that caused concern in the United Kingdom.

Those days, the virus seemed to be around Elizabeth II. On February 10, the royal house announced that Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had been infected with covid for the second time. He had all three doses of the vaccine and therefore the symptoms were mild. Then it was learned that the day before he had attended a party with hundreds of guests and where he was seen without a mask with, among others, his wife, Camila, who tested positive just four days later. In addition, it was also known that Carlos had been with his mother a couple of days before. The queen finally tested positive about 10 days after her son.