Elizabeth II returns to work a week after testing positive for covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II took care of two virtual commitments on Tuesday a week after testing positive for covid-19, according to Buckingham Palace, her official residence in London, in a statement.

On her return to work, the 95-year-old sovereign attended the Andorran diplomat Carles Jordana Madero, who presented his credentials as ambassador of the principality of Andorra before the Court of St James.

The note also indicated that the monarch received Kedella Younous Hamidi, who did the same as ambassador of the Republic of Chad in this country.

On February 20, Elizabeth II tested positive for coronavirus, weeks after her eldest son and heir to the British throne, Charles of England, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, became infected.

At the time, a royal spokesman said the queen was experiencing mild symptoms similar to a cold.

After announcing her positive, the queen initially continued to perform “light duties” at her Windsor residence, such as sending a congratulatory message to the women’s curling team that won gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

He also attended telephone audiences with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although he canceled other online appointments scheduled for February 22.

Elizabeth II has spent much of the pandemic lockdowns of the past two years at her Windsor Castle, outside London, where her health has been monitored by a team of people dubbed “Her Majesty’s bubble”.